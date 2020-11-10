FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State guard Darian White has been chosen to the 2020-21 all-Big Sky Conference preseason women's team, the league announced Tuesday.
White, a product of Boise, Idaho, was the 2020 Big Sky Freshman of the Year after helping the Bobcats to a 25-6 overall mark, a 19-1 league record and a Big Sky title. She collected 394 points, 150 rebounds, 104 assists and 76 steals.
White played and started in all 31 games, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals.
“Darian established herself as one of the top players in the Big Sky Conference as a freshman,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “I think she turned a lot of heads with her ability and she was performing at a very high level at the Big Sky Tournament.
“Darian has worked hard for everything she’s earned. She never takes a play off, whether it’s in practice or a game. She has also developed into a fantastic leader and we are looking forward to her running the team this season.”
White, who recorded 25 games in double-digit scoring, including the last 10 games, notched a season-high 23 points in MSU’s win at Eastern Washington, connecting on eight-of-15 from the field and six-of-six at the line. She finished 25th in the nation in steals and 31st in the country in steals per game.
In MSU’s two victories at the Big Sky tournament, White was averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game, before the championship game was called due to COVID-19.
Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed is the preseason MVP as voted on by the league’s coaches and media members. A total of six student-athletes from five institutions made the team.
Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea of Idaho, Dora Goles of Idaho State and Alisha Davis of Northern Colorado join Rasheed and White.
Rasheed enters her senior season as the conference’s returning leading scorer.
The 2019-20 all-conference first-team selection finished second in scoring in the Big Sky with an average of 16.5 points per game. She also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark last season and became the 18th player in NAU history to accomplish this.
Rasheed also finished last season second in field goal performance and sixth in rebounding as she helped NAU to its eighth semifinal berth in school history at the Big Sky tournament and first since the 2006-07 season.
Marxen returns for her junior year after earning Big Sky first-team honors. The point guard from Sammamish, Wash., averaged 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2019-20 and was ranked sixth and fifth.
Bea earned third-team all-Big Sky honors and finished with a 12.6 point scoring average to finish fifth in the conference. The hybrid guard/post player also finished with 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.
Goles returns to lead the Bengals after finishing the 2019-20 season with 12.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during her junior season. She was fourth in steals per game and earned second-team all-conference honors a season ago.
Davis rounds out the list after a strong showing during her freshman campaign. She was a Big Sky honorable mention a year ago and finished as a team leader with 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
The 2020-21 season will get underway Nov. 25 and will feature a 20-game conference schedule beginning Dec. 3. The Big Sky Basketball Tournament is March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
