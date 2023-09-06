BOZEMAN — Weather prevented last season’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game in Brookings, South Dakota, from fully feeling like a playoff game.

Only 7,195 people attended South Dakota State’s home semifinal matchup with Montana State on Dec. 17, mainly because of heavy wind that sunk the temperature below zero degrees.

Thanks to temperatures that should exceed 60, more than twice as many people will pack Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday when top-ranked SDSU (1-0) hosts No. 3 MSU (1-0) for each team’s second game of the 2023 season. Differences in field conditions, personnel and head spaces give both teams good reason to expect a much closer score than the Jackrabbits’ 39-18 semifinal romp.

“Very excited. We know it’s a big game, a game we’ve had marked on our calendar for a long time,” SDSU running back Isaiah Davis told 406mtsports.com Tuesday, adding, “This is going to be an even playing field, and we’re going to see what we’re about.”

Long-time SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier retired shortly after the Jacks beat North Dakota State in January’s FCS title game, and SDSU quickly replaced him with Jimmy Rogers, who had been the team’s defensive coordinator.

Rogers starred as a linebacker at SDSU from 2005-09, worked as a graduate assistant there from 2010-11 and returned in 2013 as the team’s linebackers coach after a short GA stint at Florida Atlantic.

The Arizona native was familiar with MSU head coach Brent Vigen long before MSU hired Vigen in 2021. Vigen coached at SDSU’s arch rival, North Dakota State, from 1998 to 2013.

“I respect the (MSU) program and I respect Brent Vigen,” Rogers said Tuesday, adding, “He has for sure changed that program, and you can see it in their play right now.”

In January 2021, less than a month before Vigen was hired, SDSU and MSU signed an agreement to play each other twice in future regular seasons. SDSU will pay MSU $100,000 for Saturday’s matchup, and MSU will pay the same to SDSU when they face off in Bozeman Sept. 6, 2025, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by 406 Sports.

MSU and SDSU played an unplanned two-game series in between that contract signing and Saturday’s game. The Bobcats beat SDSU 31-17 in the 2021 FCS semis at Bobcat Stadium, and the Jackrabbits got revenge 364 days later.

While Rogers stopped short of calling MSU-SDSU a rivalry, Jacks defensive back Dalys Beanum said it is.

“We've been two great teams for around the past decade,” Beanum said Tuesday. “When two great teams keep playing each other and just keep competing at a high level and are (two) of the best in the nation, it's fair to call it that.”

Each of the last two MSU-SDSU semifinal games were played in below freezing weather, but the 2021 matchup was balmy compared to last year’s. Arguably the most difficult aspect of that Dec. 17 game was the icy field.

The Jacks practiced on the Dykhouse turf the Thursday and Friday before that game, Beanum said. The Cats didn’t have nearly as much time to get used to the field, and they let the conditions “get to our heads a little bit,” MSU defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV said Monday. MSU players like quarterback Tommy Mellott who punish opponents with elite acceleration and change of direction struggled to cut on the frozen tundra.

“You look back at the film and the footing wasn't always the best. Our guys at times were playing a little bit faster than them,” Rogers said, adding, “I'm not going to look at that film and say that the weather did not impact that game. The weather did impact that game.”

Neither Eiden nor his teammates have used the conditions as an excuse for the loss. They believe they simply got outplayed, especially in the trenches. SDSU never trailed, built a 27-point lead twice and out-gained MSU 281-52 in total rushing yards.

“I feel like we wanted it more,” said Davis, who finished with 158 yards and a touchdown on 9.9 yards per carry in that game.

MSU’s offense only lost two first-string receivers from last year’s roster. Two starting offensive guards, JT Reed and Cole Sain, will miss this Saturday’s game due to injury, but Vigen has praised new starters Omar Aigbedion (right guard) and Conner Moore (left tackle) so much, there’s a good chance they would’ve topped the depth chart regardless of health. All-time great running back Isaiah Ifanse transferred to Cal, but MSU’s rushing offense set records with him on the sideline for the entire regular season. Three RBs who didn’t appear in last year’s semifinal game — Julius Davis, Scottre Humphrey and Jared White — combined for 289 total yards and six TDs in last week’s 63-20 Gold Rush win over Utah Tech.

“They are loaded offensively,” Rogers said. “It's led by the two quarterbacks. They probably are the best one-two punch in the country as far as what they're able to do offensively.”

One of those two QBs, Sean Chambers, scored a TD on MSU’s opening drive of the semifinal game. He also suffered an injury on the play and missed the rest of the game. If he can avoid similar misfortune Saturday, MSU’s offense will be significantly more fearsome than it was in December.

“They use Chambers in every way. They use Mellott in every way. Both of them are extremely athletic and they’re physical runners and they can make you miss in a small space,” Rogers said. “It’s very difficult. I don’t think we can play them the same way that we played them last season. The weather and the footing will be significantly different. We’re going to have to adjust throughout the game.”

On defense, MSU graduated All-Big Sky Conference linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and three defensive backs, including all-conference nickelback Ty Okada. The Cats feel good about their experienced and talented replacements at those spots, as well as their returning starters at the other seven defensive positions and key reserves like Eiden.

“We’ve got to look and have a sense of confidence. It’s not too long ago we did beat them,” Vigen said Monday. “Though you can really throw those two games out. This is the ‘23 version of both of our teams, and looking forward to seeing where we’re at at this point of the season.”

SDSU brought back Davis, starting QB Mark Gronowski, the productive Janke twins at receiver and the same five offensive line starters, including All-Americans Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. Even the loss of tight end Tucker Kraft, a third round NFL Draft pick, was mitigated by the return of 6-foot-7, 260-pound standout Zach Heins.

The Jacks did lose defensive starters on the D-line (All-American Caleb Sanders and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection Reece Winkelman) and at DB (Malik Lofton and Chase Norblade). Those departures plus the potential absence of All-American linebacker Adam Bock, who’s questionable because of injury, could lead to a better offensive showing for MSU during this trip to Brookings.

“It comes down to who wants it more,” Eiden said. “We’re going to have to go out there and really put on a show.”

Saturday’s game is sold out, per SDSU, which means about 20,000 people will be in attendance (Dykhouse Stadium has a capacity of approximately 19,300 seats). So while the Cats won’t deal with an icy field or a few of SDSU’s best 2022 players, they will be faced with a much louder crowd.

Despite all the differences, the upcoming game will feel like December’s in one major way. It might be hard for the people at Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday night to believe it’s merely a regular season nonconference matchup.

“This is a playoff game,” Rogers said. “They're one of the best teams in the country. We know that. Just because we won last year doesn't mean that the ball will roll in our favor this year.”