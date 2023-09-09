BROOKINGS, S.D. — In real time, Montana State wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. appeared to drag his feet in the back of the end zone with control of the ball for the game-winning touchdown with no time remaining. That was the call on the field, at least.

Emotions erupted from both sidelines. MSU quarterback Sean Chambers and linebacker Nolan Askelson initially ran across the field in celebration. South Dakota State safety Cale Reeder said his “heart sank” when Thomas was called inbounds.

Then the waiting began, as officials reviewed the play. Opinions formed as both sides awaited the call. After a brief delay, officials overturned the TD call, added one second to the game clock and an unsportsmanlike penalty was assessed to an MSU coach.

I’ve seen that screenshot many times already haha. Looks so dang close there. Here are a couple of video replays for Twitter to debate https://t.co/iZ7suTRmYH pic.twitter.com/Z0oLbhb17j — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) September 10, 2023

Chambers had one more chance on a Hail Mary throw, but it fell incomplete to officially end the game.

SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said he’d rather his players be in the correct position to knock the ball down instead of relying on replay review. MSU head coach Brent Vigen added that his players “really wanted it,” but came up short even outside of the final sequence.

“We made plays on both sides of the football and ultimately we didn't make enough at the same time,” Vigen said. “It comes down to a play at the end but there's so much more to it than that.”

Despite significantly better field and weather conditions — 70 degrees at kickoff compared to a brisk 9 degrees last December — No. 3-ranked Montana State fell to No. 1 South Dakota State 20-16 in a rematch of last season’s FCS semifinal game.

“I think we knew going into this game it wasn't going to make us nor will it break us,” Vigen said. “It's two really good teams competing in the non-conference and they came up on the right side of it.”

This marked the third meeting between MSU and SDSU in the past 18 games, including FCS semifinal matchups in 2021 and 2022. MSU also entered the game 2-11 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, with the most recent loss coming last December to SDSU.

“It was a fun game as you saw,” SDSU QB Mark Gronowski said. “We're going to end up facing them again at some point in the playoffs, I'm expecting, so we’ve just got to come out ready to go next time we play them.”

It was an improved performance from the last showing overall, albeit error-filled. MSU committed 12 penalties for 80 yards, with over half coming on false starts. SDSU committed seven penalties for 75 yards as well. Vigen attributed the Bobcats’ procedural penalties to crowd noise and a lack of discipline.

“It was a great college football environment here tonight, loud,” Vigen said. “Any time you get in those situations, you need to focus that much more.”

Chambers also finished the game at QB — not dissimilar to the Eastern Washington game last season — after Mellott left the game in the second half and “couldn’t continue,” Vigen said. The head coach didn’t elaborate on Mellott’s injury after the game, but noted there will be a recovery plan.

Chambers finished with 20 carries for 90 yards and a TD on the ground, and 3 of 6 for 53 yards and an interception through the air.

“Sean will compete, that's for sure,” Vigen said. “And those are challenging situations to step into, but ones that we feel like he's capable of excelling in.”

MSU opened with possession after Marqui Johnson chose to return the opening kickoff out of his own end zone. The drive had a surprising ending, too, with the Bobcats stalling after a three-and-out, a rarity for what is usually such a high-powered offense.

The MSU defense came up big on the next drive in what became a theme of the first half. SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski rolled to his left, pursued by MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa. The LB missed the sack, but the pressure forced Gronowski to fumble the football off his knee. Askelson then recovered the ball on the sideline.

Much like the last time these teams faced off, Chambers capped off the 10-play, 57-yard drive with an early touchdown rush up the middle for three yards.

An SDSU punt followed, forced by MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt on a designed blitz. Ortt was untouched rushing up the middle for a 10-yard loss and his first career sack.

Miscues plagued MSU on its next drive, including three false starts and Chambers coming up short on third-and-13. But the Bobcats chewed up the clock on the 12-play, 47-yard drive that took 8 minutes, 12 seconds. SMU transfer Brendan Hall knocked in his first field goal as a Bobcat to end the drive from 27 yards out.

MSU took the 10-0 lead into halftime, with Uluilakepa laying a massive hit on SDSU running back Amar Johnson to close out the first half. This marked the first time SDSU had been shut out in the first half since Oct. 3, 2015, per SDSU sports information.

The Bobcats also out-gained the Jackrabbits 152-91 in total yards, including a 118-40 advantage in the run game. Gronowski, Johnson and star RB Isaiah Davis combined for 23 total rushing yards on 10 carries in the first half.

Uluilakepa commended his teammates on staying assignment sound and “real physical” throughout the game. Rogers attributed some of the early struggles to being “off schedule,” whether that be self-inflicted penalties or seeing unfamiliar looks from MSU’s defense early-on, like on Ortt’s sack.

The SDSU offense looked completely different after the break. Johnson broke off a 26-yard run on the first play of the half, followed by a 14-yard catch by wide receiver Griffin Wilde. Gronowski capped off the drive a few plays later on a 20-yard rushing TD, aided by a key edge block by center Gus Miller. MSU’s lead was cut to 10-7.

MSU’s next drive stalled as well, setting up another SDSU scoring drive. Davis started to find a groove running the ball, and Gronowski gave SDSU its first lead of the game on a 16-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Heins. SDSU kicker Hunter Dustman missed the extra point attempt, though, keeping the game at 13-10.

An impressive 59-yard kickoff return by Marqui Johnson was also squandered, with Chambers throwing an interception to Reeder. That marked the first MSU turnover in the past three games against SDSU.

But the MSU defense and special teams units responded with a massive stop on the next drive. SDSU lined up for a punt that was blocked by Julius Davis and Ortt, and was recovered by wide receiver Tayvian Williams on the 1-yard line.

Chambers was stopped on the first two runs up the middle. He got in the end zone on third down, but the play was blown dead due to a false start on right tackle Marcus Wehr. Davis was short on the next play, meaning the Bobcats had to settle for a 19-yard FG by Hall.

Still, the game was tied 13-13 with just over 10 minutes to play.

MSU defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV then sacked Gronowski to force a punt and give the ball back to the Bobcats. Chambers and Davis kept pushing the ground game, including a key run up the middle to convert a fourth-and-1 at midfield.

Some key penalties also affected the drive, with SDSU LB Isaiah Stalbird picking up a personal foul after a Davis run and later MSU’s sixth, seventh and eighth false starts of the game.

The final false start came on a fourth-and-short on the SDSU 2-yard line. Hall knocked in a 24-yard FG to give MSU the 16-13 lead with 2:04 to play.

SDSU answered in just two plays. The first was a 40-yard pass to WR Grahm Goering, with MSU nickelback Caden Dowler making a TD-saving ankle tackle. That was followed by a catch-and-run a bubble screen to Wilde, who ran 35 yards for a TD.

“It was executed perfectly,” Wilde said. “I think the O-line kicked out three or four guys, and all I had to do was run.”

MSU needed one final push. Chambers orchestrated a drive down to the SDSU 19-yard line thanks to a scramble up the middle a 20-yard pass to TE Treyton Pickering. Chambers then rolled to his right and found Thomas in the back of the end zone, before eventually being overturned.

“We can't change the outcome. It's over,” Vigen said. “We’ve got to move on. So, whatever lessons we learned today, we'll chalk them up. We'll find a way to correct things that didn't quite go our way and keep competing.”