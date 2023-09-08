BOZEMAN — Montana State would welcome a rematch with North Dakota State, the team that blew out the Bobcats in the rainy 2021 Football Championship Subdivision title game. The earliest they could face NDSU is this coming December, and there’s a chance none of their players who faced the Bison in Frisco, Texas, will get another shot at them.

MSU’s 2022 season ended a lot like the previous one — a lopsided loss on a slippery field against a Dakota State school. The Cats had to wait less than nine months to get a rematch.

No. 3-ranked MSU (1-0) will face No. 1 South Dakota State (1-0) at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Field in Brookings, South Dakota. That was the site of the FCS semifinal game between both teams in December. SDSU won that game 39-18 en route to its first national championship.

The Jackrabbits are 6 ½-point favorites to earn their second straight win over the Cats after losing 31-17 at Bobcat Stadium in the 2021 semis. SDSU lost little from last season’s juggernaut, and that’s also the case for MSU. Better conditions and other factors could give the Cats a win just two games after their season-ending loss.

Bobcats in space

It’s impossible to know how December’s semifinal game would’ve played out if the turf wasn’t so icy. SDSU beat all 14 of its FCS opponents, nearly opened the season with a win over the Big Ten’s Iowa and beat every playoff opponent by at least 21 points, capped by a 45-21 win over NDSU in the FCS title game. The Jacks looked undeniable.

Then again, so did the Cats. Nobody, not even the Pac-12’s Oregon State, could shut down MSU’s rushing offense (OSU allowed 168 rushing yards to MSU and 103.3 per game against its other 12 opponents, all of whom compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision).

SDSU held MSU to 52 rushing yards Dec. 17.

MSU’s offense uses a zone blocking scheme that relies on its offensive linemen’s athleticism. Lateral movement was key to their success. Dykhouse Stadium’s frozen field made it tough for players to move side to side.

MSU’s elite running QB Tommy Mellott and its stable of running backs were especially dangerous moving laterally last season. The conditions Dec. 17 made it hard for them to cut without slipping.

“I'm not going to look at that film and say that the weather did not impact that game,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said earlier this week. “The weather did impact that game.”

Rain is in the Brookings forecast for Saturday night, but a wet turf field is not nearly as difficult to run on as an icy one. The Cats will also have key players who didn’t play in the semifinal game, such as right tackle Marcus Wehr and running backs Julius Davis, Scottre Humphrey and Jared White. The odds are low that backup QB Sean Chambers, a crucial piece, will suffer a game-ending injury on the first drive again.

SDSU returned most of its best defensive players and, like MSU, rotates several defensive linemen. The Jacks, however, graduated two stellar D-linemen — Caleb Sanders and Reece Winkelman — and might be without banged up All-American linebacker Adam Bock on Saturday.

MSU probably won’t rush for 407 yards like it did against Utah Tech last week, but it has many reasons to believe it will surpass 52 on this trip to Brookings.

SDSU’s offensive line

The Jacks returned all five of their O-line starters from last season. The group, led by All-Americans Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick, allowed 18 sacks in 15 games and led a rushing attack that was top 30 in the FCS last season (184.6 yards per game, 4.9 yards per carry).

In the semifinal win over MSU, the Jacks’ rushed for 281 yards and three TDs on 7.4 yards per carry, and they found the end zone on each of their first five drives. MSU’s front six often looked overmatched.

The Cats, who returned all four starting D-linemen and their main backups, used that performance as motivation in the weight room and the team room the past nine months. They know SDSU’s offensive line is elite, but they believe Saturday’s trench battle will be more evenly matched than December’s.

“That game left its mark on us,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “I do think returning all our O-line and D-line, there was certainly a concerted effort for that group to continue to take a step forward physically. We feel like we’ve made strides there, although it will certainly get tested come this Saturday.”

Bend, or break?

The first play from scrimmage in the Dec. 17 semifinal game was a 22-yard run from SDSU’s Isaiah Davis. It was the first of 12 SDSU plays that traversed at least 15 yards.

Chunk plays, particularly through the air, were arguably MSU’s biggest flaw last season, and the Jacks exposed it. Now in their second season under defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, the Cats feel better about their ability to limit big plays.

Last week’s Gold Rush game didn’t completely transfer that belief to Cat fans. MSU allowed three plays of 15-plus yards before garbage time, including passes of 62 and 33 yards. One big play, let alone three, is too many for MSU, especially against a sub-.500 FCS team like Utah Tech. SDSU proved what a good team can do when MSU’s defensive cracks aren’t glued.

If the Cats can limit the 15-to-20-yard plays and eliminate the really big gains, they should at least keep Saturday’s game close.

Derryk Snell

MSU will spend a large chunk of this season without excellent punt returner Taco Dowler, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery. His planned replacement, Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch, will miss his second straight game Saturday.

Those absences led to a rare site last week against Utah Tech: a tight end/fullback was returning punts.

That player, Derryk Snell, only made one return for 3 yards, but he was sure-handed and looked comfortable in that role.

“Derek’s really capable. It’s not like that’s some novelty to throw him back there,” Vigen said after the game. “There’s a lot of trust in what he can do, his ability to field the ball.”

Snell is MSU’s best perimeter blocker, as he showed on Julius Davis’ 19-yard run against Utah Tech. The senior captain is also one of MSU’s most important pass catchers, and he was a solid running back when called upon last season.

Snell’s diverse skill set could make a massive impact at SDSU.

Ball security

Neither MSU nor SDSU turned the ball over Dec. 17 (the Cats coughed up one fumble that they recovered). That was surprising, considering the frigid, windy conditions and how the teams played going into that game.

MSU was second among FCS teams in turnovers gained (28), and SDSU was tied for fourth (26) in 2022. They both finished the season with turnover margins of plus-16.

For a game that looks like it could be much closer than the semifinal one, any turnover could be costly Saturday.