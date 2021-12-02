UM MSU football

Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay throws against Montana on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Montana State starting quarterback Matthew McKay has entered the transfer portal, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity Montana State provided me to play this game I love. For that, I want to thank Coach (Brent) Vigen and his staff. I am thankful for the connections I made with coaches, teammates, and the community of Bozeman," McKay wrote. "I'm looking forward to wherever God leads me and am excited for the opportunities that await me!"

The news comes two days before MSU's first-round FCS playoff game against UT Martin at Bobcat Stadium. MSU confirmed McKay's transfer but did not comment further. He is a graduate transfer.

McKay is listed as the first-string QB on the latest depth chart, which was released Wednesday, but he will not play because of NCAA transfer rules. Tucker Rovig, who started in 2019, is listed as McKay's backup, although the main QB who's played this fall besides McKay is Tommy Mellott, a Butte native who mostly runs the ball. 

McKay transferred from North Carolina State in Dec. 2019 and has been MSU's starting QB for all 11 games this season. He finished with 2,021 yards (183.7 per game), 16 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he rushed for 316 yards and two TDs on 78 carries (4.1 ypc).

McKay started the season strong but struggled in the second half. He completed 55% of his passes, averaged 112.8 passing yards per game, threw four TDs, tossed two INTs and lost two fumbles in his final five games. In a 29-10 loss at Montana on Nov. 20, McKay finished 12 of 25 for 108 yards and a TD.

Last week, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was asked why McKay has struggled recently.

“I don't really want to answer that, to be honest with you,” Housewright said. “We'll get better at that position.”

Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright talks to the media about the Bobcats' offensive struggles in the 120th Brawl of the Wild and the team's all-Big Sky players on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Bobcat Athletic Complex in Bozeman. 

