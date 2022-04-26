BOZEMAN — The latest Montana State football player to enter the transfer portal is a starter.
TJ Session, MSU's starting right tackle throughout last season when healthy, announced his entrance into the portal Tuesday on social media. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Session thanked MSU, the team's community and Bobcats offensive line coach Brian Armstrong in a message he shared on Twitter.
"These past three years have been the biggest journey I have experienced," Session wrote. "I have learned so much from my experiences both on and off the field, I love the school and this team with all my heart."
"I would like to thank my family as well as all the coaches, trainers and staff that assisted me through this process," he continued. "I would also like to that [sic] Coach Armstrong for never giving up on me as a player. Lastly I would like to thank the bobcat community for all the support that they have given me throughout these years. Go cats Go!"
Session did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shortly after announced his portal entry, Session tweeted that he received offers from Southern Alabama and Hawaii, both Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Session is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound rising redshirt sophomore from Menifee, California. He was a first-team all-league and all-area selection at Vista Murrieta High School.
Session redshirted at MSU in 2019 after suffering a knee injury, and he didn't play in 2020 because MSU canceled the season due to COVID-19. He began last season as the starting right tackle and remained there all season until he suffered an injury in the second-to-last game of the regular season against Idaho. He missed the Brawl of the Wild and the first three Football Championship Subdivision playoff games but returned for the FCS title game against North Dakota State.
Assuming Session finds a new program, MSU will have four new starters on the offensive line this coming season. Left tackle Lewis Kidd and right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo were sixth-year seniors in 2021, and left guard Zach Redd has chosen not to play in 2022 despite having one more year of eligibility.
The lone remaining starting O-lineman is rising redshirt sophomore center Justus Perkins.
"Someone’s going to get a baller! Proud of you T," Perkins wrote in a quote tweet of Session's portal announcement.
MSU reserve O-lineman Cole Snyder also announced Tuesday that he has entered the portal, as did backup wide receiver Charles Brown. Third-string quarterback Casey Bauman entered the portal before spring camp, and regular season starting QB Matthew McKay did the same shortly before MSU's playoff opener. McKay landed at Elon, while Bauman has yet to commit to another program.
