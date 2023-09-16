BOZEMAN — It would’ve been understandable if the Montana State and Stetson football teams underperformed Saturday.

No. 3-ranked MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss at No. 1 South Dakota State last Saturday, and multiple Bobcats suffered significant injuries in that game. Stetson had to travel nearly 2,400 miles from Deland, Florida, to Bozeman, and the daunting trip turned out to be even tougher than the Hatters expected.

Stetson (2-1) never looked like a serious threat to MSU (2-1) in Saturday’s game at Bobcat Stadium, and MSU’s 57-20 win wasn’t as lopsided as projected. But both teams had reasons to feel good about Saturday’s effort.

“No matter who we’re playing, it’s (about) getting better. It’s us versus ourselves,” said MSU running back Julius Davis. “We look in the mirror and look at, ‘OK, this is what we need to improve,’ and I felt like that’s what we did this week.”

Thirteen hours before Saturday’s game kicked off, Stetson was still in Florida.

The team’s flight was scheduled to leave Friday afternoon, but it was delayed until around midnight, according to Stetson assistant director of communications Ryan Marks. The flight landed in Bozeman after 3 a.m.

The long delay exacerbated Stetson’s decision to stay in Helena Friday night/Saturday morning (Marks didn’t know exactly why the program chose Helena instead of closer to Bozeman, but availability and/or affordability were probably the main reasons, he said). The Hatters got to their hotel around 5:30 in the morning, Marks said. Their wakeup call was three hours later.

Stetson got to Bobcat Stadium just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, or 1 hour and 15 minutes before kickoff.

The Hatters were 47 ½-point underdogs entering Saturday’s game. Considering their hellish day of travel, the talent of their opponent, the 21,487 fans at Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman’s 4,820-foot elevation and other obstacles, it was easy to envision a final score that rivaled Portland State’s record-setting 91-0 win Saturday over North American University.

Instead, Stetson easily covered the spread and looked like a team that was playing to win, not a sleep-deprived team that merely hoped to leave Bozeman with a healthy roster and a $250,000 check.

MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott got hurt during the SDSU game and didn’t suit up Saturday. The Cats were once again without first-string “H” wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (eligibility issue), first-string punt returner and important receiver Taco Dowler (injury), first-string “Z” wideout Ty McCullouch (injury), All-Big Sky Conference offensive lineman JT Reed (injury), fellow 2022 starting O-lineman Cole Sain (injury) and first-string running back Lane Sumner (injury).

Also missing Saturday with injuries were starting cornerback Simeon Woodard, backup defensive tackle Zack Black and reserve linebackers Eli Aby and Neil Daily. Black has been ruled out for the season, MSU announced Saturday. So has nickelback Caden Dowler, who got hurt against SDSU, said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Dowler, the twin brother of Taco, was considered a co-starter with Level Price Jr. and shined against both the run and the pass in the first two games.

The undermanned Cats faced a potential trap Saturday: playing a team they were supposed to destroy one week after a painful loss and one week before their game at No. 9 Weber State. Some teams would enter the Stetson game lackadaisical and leave it with a poorly played win, if not a loss.

“That’s what you fight against. You fight against human nature. That’s the way most people think,” Vigen said. “But in football, you get one chance to play each week. It doesn’t matter who, when, where. That’s the mentality we need to have.”

MSU led Saturday’s game 21-0 after one quarter and 41-6 at halftime. Early in the fourth quarter, when basically all of their starters had been subbed out, the Cats led by 41 points.

“Whatever the score was at halftime — 41-6 — I think that said we didn’t take this team lightly, and we went after it,” Vigen said. “That was the message all week: our effort couldn’t be any different against this team. In fact, it should be more.”

MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin emphasizes the word “resilience” to his players, Davis said.

“What is mental toughness? That was something I felt like we did a very good job at, but you can always improve at it,” Davis added. “It’s just, ‘Good play, bad play, next play.’”

On the other side of the coin of Stetson’s positive takeaways are things MSU will want to clean up. MSU’s defense gave up 208 total yards, including three plays of 20 yards or more, through three quarters. Two of those big plays and Stetson’s first touchdown came on the drive after MSU receiver Jacob Trimble lost a fumble. MSU kicker Brendan Hill missed an extra point.

MSU’s mistakes, however, were small and correctable. Perhaps most importantly, the Cats looked sharp and energized from the start, showing no signs that they were still hung up on the SDSU loss or looking ahead to Weber State.

“We want to be a team that our opponent, circumstances don’t dictate how we play,” Vigen said. “Human nature can’t set in, and I thought our guys took care of business.”

Injuries like the ones sustained by the Dowler twins are hardly easy for the Cats to deal with, but “it’s the nature of the beast,” as Vigen put it. They’ve also operated under a next man up mentality throughout Vigen’s three seasons at MSU, and the losses of key players have galvanized the ones who’ve remained upright.

“I told some guys before the game, ‘There’s dudes that would give everything to be out here today,’” said MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt. “‘It might not feel like such a big game, but you only get so many opportunities at Bobcat Stadium, only get so many opportunities to play football in our life for the Montana State Bobcats, and you don’t know when it could end.’

“It puts it into perspective when you miss a little bit of time. You have to play every game, every play, like it’s your last.”