BOZEMAN — Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer faked the handoff and looked to throw, even though he couldn’t see danger coming around the corner.
On Gronauer’s blind side, Montana State defensive David Alston delivered a hit and forced a fumble. Backup nickelback Level Price Jr. recovered the ball on the ISU 45-yard line to set up another MSU scoring drive.
MSU head football coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats have looked to strike a balance in reps on the defensive line, including defensive ends Brody Grebe, Ben Seymour, Kenneth Eiden IV and Alston.
“We're trying to stretch that out a little bit more and more,” Vigen said. “So to see David make some plays today was great. And obviously the strip sack, that's a D-end's dream. Big play for him.”
That marked ISU’s second of six turnovers in the game, an advantage the No. 4-ranked Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) capitalized on during their 37-6 homecoming victory over the Bengals (0-6, 0-3) Saturday afternoon. MSU has now won 16 straight games at home, tying a program record.
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers got the start once again for the Bobcats with Tommy Mellott still in concussion protocol. He impressed once again, going 16 of 22 for 150 passing yards and adding three more rushing touchdowns. That moves his FCS-leading total to 15 rushing scores on the season.
The Bobcats also relied on the running back duo of Lane Sumner (100 yards on 15 carries) and Elijah Elliott (68 yards on 16 carries), something the team has looked for all season. As a team, MSU rushed for 255 total yards.
“You think about where we were a month ago, that's encouraging,” Vigen said. “I think we can do it a bunch of different ways, so that allows us to take advantage of what the defense ultimately is doing to us.”
The new-look MSU offensive line has been a major factor in the run game this season, regardless of who is running the ball.
“They trust us, so that gives us a bunch of motivation to help them break the line of scrimmage to get to the second level,” center Justus Perkins said. “So whoever is toting the rock, we're going to make sure that we do our job to get them up and grooving.”
But it was ISU that got on the board first offensively. The Bengals received the opening kickoff and drove down the field with Gronauer connecting with star wide receiver Xavier Guillory. Gronauer then found wideout Chedon James for a 36-yard score down the right sideline.
It was more so busted coverage than being outmatched, meaning that MSU wasn’t fazed by the early score, free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. said.
“Obviously we were mad about it. We wanted a donut (on the scoreboard),” Manning said. “We just came back and did what we needed to do the next couple of drives and just really homed in on our preparation.”
ISU missed the extra point attempt, but the Bengals still had an early 6-0 lead. It was all MSU after that initial drive.
MSU leaned on its run game on the next drive, capping it with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from fullback RJ Fitzgerald. Cornerback James Campbell then forced the first turnover of the game by picking off a Gronauer pass intended for wideout Christian Fredericksen.
MSU was in prime position to score starting on the ISU 23-yard line. A couple plays later, as Chambers lunged for the end zone, the ball flung out behind the QB. The ball was recovered by tight end Treyton Pickering, and Chambers scored on the next play.
Blake Glessner added a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter and Chambers scored his second rushing touchdown of the day following the Alston strip sack to go up 24-6. Chambers added his third rushing touchdown of the day on a fake pop pass to Willie Patterson with less than 30 seconds until halftime.
And if that wasn’t enough, MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly hit Guillory and forced a fumble, recovered by nickelback Ty Okada. Chambers then found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a 21-yard gain to set up a 40-yard field goal by Glessner.
The Bobcats held a commanding 34-6 lead at halftime.
After the Bengals forced the Bobcats’ first punt of the game, MSU forced another turnover. Okada blitzed Gronauer, untouched, forcing an errant throw that was picked off by Manning. He had several almost-picks earlier in the season, but Manning finally earned his first takeaway.
“I feel like I left some opportunities out there these past couple games, so obviously it just felt great to finally get one,” Manning said. “Hopefully they start coming in bunches.”
Surprisingly, that was the one time MSU didn’t score off an ISU turnover. Chambers’ pass to Patterson was broken up on fourth down in a scoreless third quarter.
Gronauer later threw his third interception of the game early in the fourth quarter. The quarterback was looking for Guillory over the middle once again, but a hit from MSU strong safety Rhedi Short popped the ball up and into the hands of O’Reilly.
“Callahan is a good athlete,” Vigen said. “He's capable of making a challenging catch and then to turn that around and run for the yards that he did, that was good to see.”
That gave O’Reilly a team-high three interceptions on the season. It also gave Vigen an excuse to give backup quarterback Sean Austin some playing time on the ensuing drive. Glessner added a 48-yard field goal to end the drive, giving MSU a 37-6 lead.
Thirty-seven unanswered points also marked the most consecutive points scored this season by MSU. The previous high was 35 straight points to open the Morehead State game.
Much of that came from the complementary football displayed by MSU, something Vigen has emphasized as a priority all season.
“Anytime you're (plus-six in turnover margin) like that, that'd be hard for the other team to get much done, and credit to our defense for making those plays,” Vigen said. “When that opportunity presents itself, whether it's recovering a fumble or ball in the air to pick it, you got to make a play and we did that today.”
MSU will next face Northern Colorado on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
