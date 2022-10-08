BOZEMAN — Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer faked the handoff and looked to throw, even though he couldn’t see danger coming around the corner.
On Gronauer’s blind side, Montana State defensive David Alston delivered a hit and forced a fumble. Backup nickelback Level Price Jr. recovered the ball on the ISU 45-yard line to set up another MSU scoring drive.
That marked ISU’s second of six turnovers in the football game, an advantage the Bobcats capitalized on during their 37-6 homecoming victory over the Bengals Saturday afternoon. The victory marked their 16th consecutive win at home, tying the previous program record.
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers got the start once again for the Bobcats with Tommy Mellott still in concussion protocol. He impressed once again, going 16 of 22 for 150 passing yards and adding three more rushing touchdowns. That moves his FCS-leading total to 15 rushing scores on the season.
The Bobcats also relied on the running back duo of Lane Sumner and Elijah Elliott, something the team has looked for all season.
But it was ISU that got on the board first offensively. The Bengals received the opening kickoff and drove down the field with Gronauer connecting with star wide receiver Xavier Guillory. Gronauer then found wideout Chedon James for a 36-yard score down the right sideline.
ISU missed the extra point attempt, but the Bengals still had an early 6-0 lead. It was all MSU after that initial drive.
MSU leaned on its run game on the next drive, capping it off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from RJ Fitzgerald. Cornerback James Campbell then forced the first turnover of the game by picking off a Gronauer pass intended for wideout Christian Fredericksen.
MSU was in prime position to score starting on the ISU 23-yard line. A couple plays later, as Chambers lunged for the end zone, the ball flung out behind the QB. The ball was recovered by tight end Treyton Pickering, and Chambers scored on the next play.
Blake Glessner added a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter and Chambers scored his second rushing touchdown of the day following the Alston strip sack to go up 24-6. Chambers added his third rushing touchdown of the day on a fake pop pass to Willie Patterson with less than 30 seconds until halftime.
And if that wasn’t enough, MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly hit Guillory and forced a fumble, recovered by nickelback Ty Okada. Chambers then found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a 21-yard gain to set up a 40-yard field goal by Glessner.
The Bobcats held a commanding 34-6 lead at halftime.
After the Bengals forced the Bobcats’ first punt of the game, MSU forced another turnover. Okada blitzed Gronauer, untouched, forcing an errant throw that was picked off by free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. He had several almost-picks earlier in the season, but Manning finally earned his first takeaway.
Surprisingly, that was the one time MSU didn’t score off an ISU turnover. Chambers’ pass to Patterson was broken up on fourth down in a scoreless third quarter.
Gronauer later threw his third interception of the game early in the fourth quarter. The quarterback was looking for Guillory over the middle once again, but a hit from MSU safety Rhedi Short popped the ball up and into the hands of O’Reilly.
That gave O’Reilly a team-high three interceptions on the season. It also gave MSU head coach Brent Vigen an excuse to give backup quarterback Sean Austin some playing time on the ensuing drive. Glessner added a 48-yard field goal to end the drive, giving MSU a 37-6 lead.
Thirty-seven unanswered points also marked the most consecutive points scored this season by MSU. The previous high was 35-straight points to open the Morehead State game.
MSU will next face Northern Colorado on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
