BOZEMAN — A group of people invested in Montana State sports are about to launch a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective to pay MSU athletes.
The freshly formed organization named Bobcat Collective Inc., first reported by HERO Sports, will help MSU supporters pool money that can be given to athletes under the NCAA’s recently passed NIL rules. The Bobcat Collective is mainly focused on the football program but intends to support all of the school’s athletic programs as it grows.
“What we want to think of using it for is to raise the tide for all of our players,” said Brandon Vancleeve, the Bobcat Collective’s president. “I think it's going to be a pretty special collective.”
The Bobcat Collective is one of 100-plus in college sports and the second known collective at the Football Championship Subdivision level, joining Grambling. It operates in some ways like the Montana State Bobcat Quarterback Club and shares members like Vancleeve, who is a BQC board member (his father, Rick, is the BQC’s chairman). But they are entirely separate. The BQC targets areas that directly affect athletes, such as facilities, but doesn’t pay them directly. The collective is aimed directly at players’ wallets.
Former MSU football player and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was one of several Bobcats to receive money from the Rocking R Bar, and other companies paid MSU athletes in the first year of NIL. The Bobcat Collective can help facilitate future contracts or create other ways for players to profit off their NIL.
Through the collective, Vancleeve and the other people in charge hope to serve as representatives for the athletes to ensure that the deals are being done correctly for all parties. The collective is not (and cannot be) directly connected with MSU’s coaches or other staffers, but Vancleeve and Co. have communicated with university officials to make sure every NIL move is compliant with NCAA rules. The collective cannot, for instance, use its money to lure recruits.
“We're building some programs where not only can they do some things to promote the collective, but we want to get them engaged in nonprofits around the community as well,” said Vancleeve, a former MSU football player and coach. “I think there are just win-wins across the community for this.”
Vancleeve and other MSU boosters, fans and alumni began talking about forming the Bobcat Collective after the Cats’ loss to North Dakota State in the FCS title game, he said. MSU is coming off one of its most successful seasons in the athletic department’s history, thanks largely to its boosters, its passionate fans and the university’s administrators. But Bozeman home and rental costs have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and MSU has a limited amount of money it can give its athletes for housing.
“I think it's the greatest place to be a college athlete, but the cost of living is a real challenge,” Vancleeve said. “I think we can help to eliminate that as a negative by leveraging this NIL concept.”
Vancleeve stressed that “there's a lot of stuff to keep figuring out,” including the collective’s website launch. But that and other developments involving MSU athletes will be announced in the coming weeks, he added. The group collected enough seed money to get started now, and the organizers hope to see a surge of donations.
“The cat’s out of the bag,” Vancleeve said. “We’re moving quickly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.