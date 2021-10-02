BOZEMAN – Montana State avoided its big match hangover and captured its first home win with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 Big Sky Conference sweep of Idaho State on Saturday night.
Coming off a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Big Sky-leading Weber State on Thursday, Montana State (6-9, 2-2) used a strong service game and a solid block to shut down an Idaho State (6-10, 2-2) offense that had rolled Montana on Thursday night in Missoula.
“We came into the match with a chip on our shoulder and determination to be the aggressor,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones, who challenged the squad following Thursday’s loss to stay consistent with its effort. “They proved to themselves that they can go back-to-back with great effort.
“I thought we executed the game plan really well, That’s two matches in a row with great execution. We talked about our identity being a tough serve followed by a big block, and we showed that strength tonight. We also did a tremendous job digging behind block, and now we need to keep going down this path.”
MSU opened the match with a 7-5 run, but ISU rattled off five straight points to take a 10-7 advantage. The Bobcats quickly adjusted with a 10-1 run sparked by an Emma Pence and Jourdain Klein block. Montana State closed out the set on a Hannah Scott kill.
The second set featured nine ties and three lead changes, before MSU pulled away at 19-all with a 6-1 run to take a 2-0 match advantage. The Bobcats captured the frame on a Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick block.
Trailing 8-6 in the final stanza, MSU responded with an 11-0 run behind the serving of senior Allie Lynch, who posted two aces, and a block by Pence and Klein gave the Bobcats a 17-8 cushion. Thomsen’s tenth kill of the match gave MSU its first home win in five tries.
Scott led MSU with a match-high 11 kills while adding eight digs and four blocks. Thomsen finished with 10 kills and nine digs. Klein and Radick each posted eight kills and combined for three blocks.
Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished 15 assists, apiece. Lynch, from Bozeman, notched her third double-double of the season with 11 saves.
Defensively, Pence guided the Bobcats at the net with nine blocks. Libero Maci Abshier recorded 11 digs.
For the match, MSU outhit ISU .200 to .000, and held advantages in kills (39-21), assists (33-21), aces (6-4, digs (46-41) and blocks (10-7).
“The crowd really gave us the energy and we certainly appreciate them,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to see them back.”
MSU will travel to Eastern Washington and Idaho next wee, before hosting Sacramento State on Oct. 14 in Shroyer Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.