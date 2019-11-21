POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State’s three outside hitters combined for 44 kills and posted a .348 attack mark to lead the Bobcats to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of Idaho State on Thursday night in Reed Gym.
MSU's 10th victory is its most in Big Sky Conference play since 2004.
Montana State (14-12, 10-7) outhit Idaho State (7-22, 4-13) .317 to .182. The Bobcats also produced 22 more kills and held advantages in assists, aces and blocks.
“Right now, Evi (Wilson) is on a hot streak and Kira (Thomsen) and Hannah (Scott) are following suit,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said in a school press release. "They’re being fearless, playing aggressively and are being smart with their shot selections.”
Thomsen, a freshman from Parker, Colorado, led MSU with 18 kills while hitting .300. Wilson continued her outstanding season with 16 kills, a .484 attack mark and 13 kills, and Scott also hit double-digits with 10 kills.
Allyssa Rizzo registered a match-high 21 digs. She entered the contest seventh in the nation at 5.95 digs per set.
“I really like the sense of confidence we’re playing with right now,” Jones said in a school press release. “We feel we can go out and compete against anyone in the conference. We’re excited for the final league match of the season at Weber State and to go up against the second-best team in the Big Sky.”
The Bobcats will close out the regular season against the Wildcats on Saturday night in Ogden, Utah.
