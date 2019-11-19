BOZEMAN -- Britt Courneya scored three goals on Friday and Ryan Padden added a hat trick Saturday to lead the Montana State University club hockey team to a sweep of Western Washington in American Collegiate Hockey Association action.

The Bobcats won 9-1 on Friday and 9-4 on Saturday in the Western Conference games. Courneya is a freshman forward from Mound, Minnesota, and Padden is a junior forward from Fort Peck.

"Our offense was really clicking," MSU defenseman Kody Thomas said. "It was great to see the systems the coaching staff put in place really come together and allowing us to take advantage of how fast we play."

MSU (9-6) travels to play in the Beehive tournament in Utah this weekend. They open at 4 p.m. Thursday against Northern Colorado.

