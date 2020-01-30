BOZEMAN — Jimmy Beal is returning to his roots to become Montana State's new running backs coach.
Beal, a coaching veteran of more than a decade who played on two Big Sky Conference championship teams at MSU, replaces DeNarius McGhee, who recently left the Bobcats to take a job with the NFL's Houston Texans.
Montana State head coach Jeff Choate made the announcement Thursday in a press release.
“Jimmy is someone I’ve known for a long time, dating back to his days working at Rocky Mountain College,” Choate said in the release. “He’s a well-respected coach and is considered one of the elite recruiters in the Big Sky Conference.
“He has a great reputation as a developer of running-back talent and had one of the premiere groups in our conference at Northern Arizona. He also worked at a powerful Missouri Valley program at South Dakota State, so he has a lot of experience at our level. I’m excited that he’s back at Montana State.”
Beal comes to MSU from SDSU, where he coached running backs in 2019. Before that he was NAU's running backs coach under Jerome Souers from 2010-18, helping at least one player earn All-Big Sky honors in eight of those nine seasons.
Lumberjacks standout back Zach Bauman earned All-America honors three times, 2011-13, and set the NAU rushing record (5,132 yards) under Beal’s tutelage.
“It’s a blessing to come back to where it all started for me,” Beal said in the press release. “To be in the community, to drive by and see the stadium, really brings it home.
Beal began his college football career at Montana State in 2002. He redshirted on the 2002 team that won that beat Montana to win MSU’s first Big Sky title since 1984, and as a redshirt freshman in 2003 rushed for 162 yards as the Cats won their second consecutive league crown. He moved to cornerback in 2004, logging eight tackles in 10 games.
“I was on the first team to beat the Grizzlies in quite a few years, won the league, and I saw the excitement then, saw the vision,” Beal said. “To see it come full circle and be a part of the program again, that’s very exciting.”
The Los Angeles native also ran track for the Bobcats.
Beal finished his playing career at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He joined the team in 2005, and as a senior in 2006 earned team MVP and top running back honors. He later graduated from MSU with a degree in art education and a minor in coaching in 2006, and earned his master’s in sport management from Montana State Billings in 2009.
Beal coached RMC's receivers in 2007 and running backs in 2009, and from 2007-09 also coached sprinters for MSU Billings.
Beal’s appointment with the Bobcats begins immediately. He leads an experienced group of running backs that includes junior Isaiah Ifanse, who has gained nearly 2,000 rushing yards in two years, as well as veterans Lane Sumner and Shane Perry.
The Bobcats still need to fill the roles of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the recent departure of Matt Miller to Boise State.
