BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility.
During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
“Now they can go out and procure the funds that are needed to get it completed,” said Rick Vancleeve, chairman of the Bobcat Quarterback Club. “Tomorrow wouldn't be too soon.”
Costello said “we have a pretty good idea” of the dollar figure MSU will need to build the indoor facility, but the estimates are too rough to provide any concrete figures yet. The up to $1.5 million that will go toward the architectural planning and design will all come from donations (none from state funds). The authorization only applies to programming and design, not to construction, financing or operations and maintenance funding.
A target date for the completion of the indoor facility is to be determined.
“As soon as possible,” Costello said with a laugh.
The site of the facility is also uncertain.
In MSU’s 20-year Athletics Facilities Master Plan, unveiled in 2017, the “Bobcat Indoor Performance Facility” was pictured on the western side of Dyche Field in every rendering. That would place the practice field directly east of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse’s main parking lot and north of Bobcat Stadium across Kagy Boulevard.
But MSU is currently considering multiple locations for the facility, Costello said.
“This process will help us with multiple locations, with materials we're going to use on the building,” Costello said, adding, “We have a budget and a ballpark figure in mind, and we will look at all options to be able to try and hit that budget.”
This planning and design process will give MSU the official documents and detailed information it needs to move forward with bigger steps, such as a fundraising push, Costello said.
"The authorization to design and develop an indoor facility will allow us to determine the size, location and amenities that will be included in the facility," Costello said. "Project costs and fundraising capacity will be key factors in the final project design."
In the facilities master plan, MSU estimated the indoor complex to be 150,000 to 160,000 square feet. The proposal included a 100-yard synthetic turf field, a 300-meter track, seating for as many as 1,000 spectators, locker rooms, restrooms, concessions and other amenities. Football is MSU’s main athletic engine, but the indoor facility will provide year-round training for athletes in all outdoor sports.
The University of Montana is planning to finish its $7.2 million indoor practice facility by October 2023. South Dakota State built a $32 million indoor complex in 2014 and defending Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State is slated to complete an indoor football facility next year that will exceed $50 million.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its first trip to Montana last month, choosing Bozeman ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild. The GameDay set was constructed across the street from Bobcat Stadium at Dyche Field (east of the indoor facility’s initially proposed site), and the show aired the morning of Nov. 19. A handful of hours after GameDay ended, MSU beat rival Montana 55-21.
One of the keys to MSU’s blowout win was “a really good week of practice,” Bobcats head football coach Brent Vigen said after the game.
“We were really disrupted by the weather last week. We really weren’t this week,” Vigen added.
MSU, which primarily practices at Bobcat Stadium, dealt with snowy conditions and sub-zero-degree wind chills the week before the Brawl. The weather didn’t cost the Bobcats, who handled Cal Poly 72-28 a week prior to Cat-Griz, but the weather prevented them from preparing the way they wanted.
“Practicing in a blizzard, we don't get any tough points for doing that,” Vancleeve said. “All we get is, we can't run routes because our field’s covered with snow.”
Now they’re preparing for an FCS quarterfinal game against William & Mary. This marks the third straight season the Cats have reached the quarters, and they advanced to the national title game last year. The weather in Bozeman has been relatively tame since a big snowstorm on Sunday night/Monday morning, but that might not be the case in future weeks or years.
In other words, an indoor facility is vital, especially as MSU continues to recruit warmer states and competes with strong athletic peers like UM, NDSU and SDSU.
“It’s long overdue. We owe this to not only football, but anybody that needs to get inside to practice,” Costello said. “This is just another step in our master plan and our maturation as a program.”
