BOZEMAN – After six seasons leading the Montana State men’s tennis program, Jared Burnham has accepted a similar position at Eastern Washington University, MSU announced Friday.
MSU athletic director Leon Costello subsequently announced the appointment of Trey Morris as assistant men’s tennis coach.
Burnham arrived at MSU before the 2013 season after nine years as the head coach at Weber State. He led the Bobcats to their first regular-season title since 2006 and was 2013 Big Sky Coach of the Year.
“I appreciate Jared’s years of service at Montana State,” Costello said. “His student-athletes achieved success on the court and in the classroom, and we wish him the best.”
Morris joins the Bobcats after an all-conference playing career at Appalachian State (2015-17) and a year playing professionally in Germany (April 2018-present). He also played at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.
Morris worked as tennis director and associate owner at Baskin-McGill Tennis Academy in Marietta, Georgia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.