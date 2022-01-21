SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Incarnate Word captured the opening doubles point and held on in singles play to notch a 4-3 decision over Montana State at the Mabry Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to win the opening point, which goes to the squad that takes two of three doubles matches to open the contest.
Each team took three singles victories as three matches went the distance and three featured tie breakers.
Montana State picked up victories at Nos. 1, 3 and 6 singles. At the top spot, MSU freshman Marta Garcia-Reboredo claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) win over Brandelyn Fulgenzi. At No. 3 singles Bobcat sophomore Felicia Jayasaputra downed Sophia Kermet 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Jayasaputra was this week’s Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. MSU’s third point came at No. 6 where Maria Villarejo defeated Kinga Psut 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3.
The Bobcats face Air Force on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.
