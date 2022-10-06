BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker first saw the viral video of former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green two years ago. Walker had no way of knowing then that he’d become the next version of Green, at least among a small segment of people.
Walker was coaching at Muskingum University — a Division III school in Ohio — when the video of Green’s unique, funny one-liners made the internet rounds. Walker knew little about Montana at the time. He had grown up in Ohio, played football in Tennessee and briefly lived in Michigan before moving back to his home state.
Montana became more than a large mass on a map when Taylor Housewright was hired to be Montana State’s offensive coordinator in 2020. Housewright and Walker were graduate assistants at Miami (Ohio) years earlier, and that connection made Walker a coaching candidate at MSU. He joined the Bobcats as their director of recruiting in February 2020.
Less than two years later, Walker became MSU’s tight ends/fullbacks coach. It’s one of many position groups he’s coached in his career, and his wealth of knowledge has made the transition “seamless,” as MSU head coach Brent Vigen put it. So has his Green-esque personality.
“He’s a really knowledgeable guy, and he really, truly cares about us and wants us to become the best possible versions of ourselves,” MSU fullback and team captain RJ Fitzgerald said Aug. 13. “It’s been really fun to have him as a coach.”
Fitzgerald, a Dillon native, was the first Bobcat to publicly compare Walker to the legendary coach from Butte. Walker, 33, looks a bit like a younger version of Green, 72, but Walker’s humorous lines are what sparked the comparison.
Green wanted his team to “keep busy and look for opportunities,” he once said, “like a woodpecker in a petrified forest.” Walker tells his players to be like “a rat on a Cheeto.”
“If you’re blocking somebody, you’ve got to be a rat on a Cheeto. You’ve got to be on it fast,” MSU tight end Derryk Snell said Aug. 3. “Or if you’re catching the ball, you’ve got to snatch it.”
Walker also likes to use the phrase “full tilt boogie,” and he’s recycled lines such as “Scuba Steve” (from the movie “Big Daddy”) and “great Scott” (from “Back to the Future”).
“We’ve got to get him mic’d up one of these days,” Fitzgerald said.
Walker once called MSU tight end Elijah Reynolds “a ball in high grass,” a phrase coined by hall of fame football coach Bill Parcells that’s a more creative way of saying “lost.”
“I say some wild stuff, I do know that,” Walker told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “I’ve calmed down a little bit. I used to be off the charts.”
Walker’s sayings have mostly come out during positional meetings, but Vigen saw that personality on display when Walker ran the Cats’ camps over the summer. It’s one of the ways Walker has impressed his bosses and peers during his career.
Housewright raved to Vigen about Walker’s work ethic and relentlessness, helping Walker get hired in 2020 even though MSU didn’t have an on-field coaching position for him to take. In addition to his recruiting role, Walker served as an offensive analyst last season.
“He’s obviously very passionate about coaching, but he was willing to take a step back to move up levels,” Vigen said Feb. 2. “He was very hard working, very detailed, extremely organized.”
Walker didn’t play or coach tight ends before this year, but he played wide receiver at Bethel University (Tennessee) from 2008-09 and coached that position at Miami, Davenport University (Michigan) and Grand Rapids (Michigan) Catholic Central. He felt more like a ball in high grass at Muskingum, when he went from special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator.
Walker’s experience as a defensive line GA at Miami in 2015 helped him coach defense a few years later. He thinks coaching so many different areas has helped him with MSU’s tight ends/fullbacks.
“I have some things I can talk to them about from a defensive point of view,” Walker said, adding, “Trying to get them to understand why people are doing things from the defensive side of the ball. ‘Why is he here? Why is he there? Why are we doing this?’”
Fitzgerald has been struck by Walker’s intelligence.
“He’s probably smarter on defense (than offense),” Fitzgerald said. “He’s talking about some stuff on defense, (and I’m) like, ‘I don’t even know what you’re talking about.’”
MSU’s previous tight ends coach Nate Potter took the same job at Boise State in mid-January. About two weeks later, MSU announced that Walker would fill the vacancy.
Walker’s move to an on-field role didn’t require much discussion between him, Vigen and Housewright.
“They knew that I wouldn't have left being a coordinator to come here and then not want to be on the field,” Walker said.
Walker has enjoyed his new gig, and his players have performed well through five games this fall.
No. 4-ranked MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) leads the FCS in yards per carry (6.56) thanks in part to Fitzgerald’s punishing blocking, and the senior scored his first career touchdown in a win at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24 (“I said, ‘About time, man. It’s been six years,’” Walker joked). Snell has been a strong blocker too, as he showed on both of Sean Chambers’ long touchdown runs in a 41-24 win over UC Davis on Saturday. The redshirt junior has also caught six passes for 86 yards and a TD and returned a kick 27 yards against Davis, while Treyton Pickering leads the Cats’ tight ends with nine catches and 138 yards.
“You don’t have to babysit these dudes,” Walker said. “They show up when they're supposed to show up. They do what they’re supposed to do. I don't have to worry about them studying.
“So having those dudes be mature and really love what they do and love their teammates and love each other in here, it's been an easier transition than it could have been.”
Bozeman gets a little colder than Ohio and Michigan, but he’s enjoyed his time in the state where Green starred. Playing in front of 20,000-plus fans at Bobcat Stadium throughout the fall sure beats coaching “MACtion games on a Tuesday night in front of 7,000,” Walker said with a smile.
“I’ve lived a lot of different places coaching football. I probably could do something else, but man, I'd be miserable if I wasn't doing this,” he said. “I enjoy it. I have a good time.”
Like a rat on a Cheeto.
