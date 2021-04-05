BOZEMAN — Up to 2,500 fans will be allowed into Bobcat Stadium for the Sony Holland Classic on April 24, Montana State announced Monday.
The fans will be required to wear face coverings and to be socially distanced during the Bobcats' annual spring football scrimmage. The game, which will be televised on SWX, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and doors will open at noon.
Admission to the Sony Holland Classic is free, and the limited tickets can be claimed in pairs (up to four each) beginning Friday, April 16. Priority access will be given to season ticket holders, Bobcat Quarterback Club members and MSU students.
Concessions and merchandise will not be on sale, tailgating and outside food and drinks will be prohibited (with the exception of water bottles) and individual suites/club levels will be closed.
This will be the first game with fans at Bobcat Stadium since Dec. 13, 2019, when MSU beat Austin Peay on in the FCS quarterfinals. The Bobcats lost to eventual national champion North Dakota State in the semis on Dec. 21 and haven't played since.
The Big Sky Conference pushed the 2020 fall season to this spring because of COVID-19, and MSU and Montana opted out of the spring season. MSU is planning to allow games at Bobcat Stadium this coming fall to reach full capacity, which is over 17,000 people.
