BILLINGS — For the first time in nearly three decades, the Montana State University Billings women’s volleyball team will host a Division I team, as the Yellowjackets kick off their season with an exhibition match against Montana State on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“I think it’s going to be a great match and it’s going to be great for the community,” MSUB coach Casey Bonner said. “I think it’ll be a great opportunity for us to showcase in front of a great crowd that we can compete with a Division I school and have a great time.”
Thursday marks the unofficial start of the season for the Yellowjackets, who are playing with essentially a clean slate. Seven newcomers — six freshman and one junior college transfer — and nine returners look to improve upon last season’s 12-16 campaign and seventh-place finish in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings.
The Bobcats will make their first fall trip to the Magic City since 1993. Since Thursday’s match is an exhibition for both teams, the result will not impact the all-time record between the two teams, who last played against each other during the regular season in Bozeman on Sept. 1, 1998.
Head coach Daniel Jones’ squad brings back three second team all-Big Sky Conference selections from last season: junior opposite hitter Kira Thomsen, junior middle blocker Emma Pence and sophomore middle blocker Jordan Radick, the latter of whom was named the 2021 Big Sky freshman of the year.
MSUB’s regular-season and home opener will be against Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday, Aug. 27 in the Yellowjacket Volleyball Invitational.
Tickets for the MSU exhibition, like all home volleyball matches, cost $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors (ages 65 and up) and students in grades 7-12. Admission is free for children in sixth grade and under, plus all MSUB students and staff.
