BOZEMAN — Matt Logie’s contract as Montana State men’s basketball coach looks similar to his predecessor’s but contains a couple key differences.

Logie, who previously served as the head men’s coach at Point Loma Nazarene, signed a four-year contract last month to replace Danny Sprinkle. Logie’s base salary is $189,425.22 per year, according to a copy of his contract obtained by 406mtsports.com. That’s slightly more than the amount Sprinkle received under his final contract at MSU: $185,711 annually, not counting incentives.

Sprinkle is now the head men’s coach at Utah State and will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 that increases by $25,000 each year, per the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Because Sprinkle was still under contract at MSU, Utah State had to pay the Bobcats $250,000 to buy him out.

If Logie takes a new job in the first or second year of his new contract, MSU will receive $500,000. That figure would drop to $250,000 if he leaves in the third or fourth year. The buyout clause in Sprinkle’s last contract totaled $250,000 no matter which year he left.

Before signing a new four-year contract with MSU in April 2022, Sprinkle’s base annual salary was $167,280. Four years is the maximum contract length MSU can offer.

If the Bobcats dismiss Logie before his contract expires, they will pay him “the lesser of: $250,000; or the amount equal to that portion (pro-rated) of the Coach’s base salary and benefits remaining under this Agreement,” the contract states. The same language was in Sprinkle’s final MSU contract.

Logie’s deal includes an incentive of $50,000 if he remains MSU’s head coach on July 1 during each year of the deal. Sprinkle’s Bobcat contract also had a $50,000 retention incentive.

The bonus amounts for revenue generated from guarantee games — games in which the Cats’ opponent pays them a fee — in Sprinkle’s deal are the same in Logie’s: a max of $85,000 to the head coach and $45,000 to his assistants. MSU’s athletic department would keep the rest of the revenues.

Logie also has identical performance incentives as Sprinkle agreed to in his final MSU deal:

• $2,000 for a team GPA of 2.90-2.99 ($500 to each assistant)

• $3,000 for a team GPA of 3.00-3.09 ($750 to each assistant)

• $4,000 for a team GPA of 3.10 or better ($1,000 to each assistant)

• $2,500 for each year the team’s NCAA academic progress rate average score is 950 ($500 to assistants)

• $5,000 for a graduation success rate equal to or higher than the overall Division I men’s basketball GSR rate ($1,000 to assistants)

• $1,000 for a current APR report without any “0-for-2” MSU men’s players ($250 to assistants)

• $2,500 for an attendance increase of 1,600 from the previous year; another $1,000 for each attendance increase of 100 tickets up to 2,200 tickets

• $30,000 for each year he participates in fundraising activities, social activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns

• $5,000 for a Big Sky Conference coach or co-coach of the year award

• $5,000 for an outright or shared regular season Big Sky title ($2,500 to assistants)

• $15,000 for a Big Sky tournament title or a selection to the NCAA Tournament ($5,000 to each assistant)

• $5,000 for a selection to the NIT Tournament ($2,500 to each assistant)

• $5,000 for reaching the NIT Final Four ($2,500 to each assistant)

• $5,000 for winning the NIT ($2,500 to each assistant)

• $5,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament First Four and winning ($2,500 to each assistant)

• $15,000 for playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament ($7,500 to each assistant)

• $25,000 for each NCAA Tournament win prior to the Final Four ($12,500 to each assistant)

• $25,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament Final Four ($12,500 to each assistant)

• $25,000 for winning an NCAA Tournament Final Four game ($12,500 to each assistant)

• $50,000 for winning the NCAA Tournament

The incentives, bonuses and base salary in Logie’s contract add up to more than $600,000 per year, and he could make more than $400,000 annually without winning an NCAA Tournament game. MSU won Big Sky titles in each of the last two seasons, so that accomplishment alone bumped Sprinkle’s annual income near or above the $200,000 mark.

Logie can either use a courtesy car or get a monthly stipend of $500 per month if he chooses not to use the university-issued vehicle, as was the case under Sprinkle’s last contract.

Like Sprinkle, Logie will be required to appear on MSU’s coach’s shows and is expected to attend a weekly media lunch, pre- and post-game shows and other special media events.

Logie signed his contract on April 20, three days after MSU athletic director Leon Costello and university president Waded Cruzado penned their signatures. The agreement’s expiration date is April 30, 2027. MSU can begin contract extension negotiations with Logie beginning March 1 each year.

Last month, MSU signed MSU head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford and head football coach Brent Vigen to new four-year deals. Neither those contracts nor the ones signed by Logie’s assistants Zach Payne, Sam Scholl and Julius Smith were made available as of Tuesday.