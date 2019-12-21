FARGO, N.D. — When Jeff Choate was hired as Montana State’s 32nd head football coach in December of 2015, he soon realized it would take a little time to mesh the program with his vision.
Star quarterback Dakota Prukop had decided to transfer up to FBS Oregon, and the defense needed an overhaul. During Choate’s first season in Bozeman, the Bobcats dropped their first six Big Sky Conference games.
But those days have long since passed, and MSU is a major player again on the national landscape.
There just one caveat: North Dakota State remains a big thorn in the Bobcats’ side.
Testing itself against the cream of the FCS crop on Saturday, Montana State was humbled in a 42-14 loss to NDSU in a semifinal playoff game at the loud and proud Fargodome, where everyone’s championship hopes seemingly go to die.
It wasn’t a whole lot different than what the Bobcats experienced a year before in a 52-10 loss in a second-round contest on the Bison’s home turf. And it again underscored how far MSU has to go — in spite of how far it has come.
“We know where the bar is. We don’t have to look far to find it,” Choate said during the postgame press conference. “But as I told these guys, I promise you we’re going to get there. That’s our goal and we’re not going to deviate from it.”
The Bobcats, who won 11 games, were seeded fifth for the postseason and crawled into the top five of the national polls this season, must now say goodbye to a corps of productive and program-defining seniors who bought into Choate’s message and helped lead the team to heights it hadn’t experienced since its most recent national title run 35 years ago.
Among them are receiver Kevin Kassis and defensive tackle Derek Marks, who suited up as true freshmen and emerged as leaders and remained that way for four years.
Left tackle Mitch Brott also departs after starting a school-record 50 consecutive games. As does linebacker Josh Hill, who remained with the program until the final whistle despite suffering through injuries that threatened his football career — and his long-term health.
Saying farewell, too, is running back Logan Jones, who did a stretch in Choate’s doghouse before committing fully to the team and becoming an integral part of MSU’s ground game. Hard-charging safety Brayden Konkol, the ultimate glue guy in the secondary, is also on his way out the door.
The list goes on.
“It’s been a fun four years,” said Marks, who grew up in Belgrade, just down the road from the MSU campus. “The thing that’s impacted me the most is the relationships and the guys in the room and the guys we’ve had on staff leading us.
“We really bought into each other and wanted to keep taking the next step as a program, and I think we’ve done that each year that I’ve been here. And it’s just going to continue. The standard continues to rise, the standard for the offseason and the standard for our culture. I think it’s going to continue moving forward.”
But how does anyone catch North Dakota State?
The Bison, winners of seven of the last eight FCS titles, are now headed back again to the championship game in Frisco, Texas, where they will face James Madison for all the spoils on Jan. 11.
After squeaking out a 9-3 win in the quarterfinals against Illinois State, the perception was that NDSU was vulnerable. But after Saturday’s effort, who’s doubting the 15-0 Bison now?
“It’s phenomenal. It’s hard to even wrap your head around that, just the level of success that this program has had,” Choate commented. “I think it’s a tribute to their athletic administration, the continuity of the coaching staffs, the community of Fargo and the state of North Dakota. This isn’t a one-man show.
“Everybody seems to have a great deal of pride in what they do here. It’s an impressive organization from top to bottom.”
Against Montana State, quarterback Trey Lance performed like a senior and not a redshirt freshman while accounting for five touchdowns and helming an offense that scored three separate times on plays of 70 or more yards.
Oh by the way — Lance still hasn’t thrown an interception in 15 games this season.
Choate had nothing but good things to say about sophomore receiver Christian Watson, who caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Lance and sprinted 70 yards for another score on a sweep.
“That guy ran by us. There’s just no doubt about it,” Choate said. “I think he’s got next-level speed, and we had a tough time containing him.”
Defensively, the Bison corralled tailback Isaiah Ifanse and the Bobcats’ running game, which is their bread and butter. MSU rushed for about 120 fewer yards than its per-game average.
NDSU fans — 18,077 of them — came out in droves to cheer on their team, and they weren’t let down.
“Once again, the Fargodome doesn’t ever disappoint. Bison Nation never disappoints,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “Our fans and support was at its best once again. Our kids were ready to go, but when they showed up and saw the crowd and the heard the crowd and the volume … I knew what was going to happen.”
“You’ve got to have a tremendous team to beat a team like this in this environment,” Choate said.
At the very least, the Bobcats will continue their push to contend at a championship level. This season proved to be a giant leap toward that goal.
But as Choate said, the prize is still in front of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.