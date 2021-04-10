BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State track and field held its first outdoor home meet in over a 23-month span on Saturday, with the Bobcats competing against Montana at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex.
While many of the marks or times the athletes were seeking were thwarted due to blustery conditions, the ability to officially go head-to-head versus an opponent was an experience alone that was worthwhile for MSU.
"Competing in front of family and friends, having some spectators, was pretty awesome," said Lyle Weese, MSU's track and field coach. "It was the first home event we could have spectators at, so I think the student-athletes really appreciated that and got a boost from it."
The Bobcats had 17 first-place finishes out of 30 events.
Macy White (100), Leigha Carter (200), Trisha Carlson (800), Morgan Evans (100 hurdles), Carla Nicosia (triple jump), Maisee Brown (pole vault), Jordan Fink (shot put) and Carley VonHeeder (javelin) each completed top showings in their respective events for the Bobcat women.
White's wind-aided time of 11.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash would have placed her second in program history in the event. Evans completed a time 13.63 seconds, faster than the school record, in the 100 hurdles. Fink completed a lifetime best of 43 feet, 5.75 inches in the shot put to lead a 1-2-3 Bobcat finish.
Brown and Kendall Stark each completed personal-best heights in the women's pole vault. Brown cleared 11-10.75 (3.55m) and Stark went over 11-01.75. Elena Carter and Evelyn Adams each completed lifetime bests in the long jump and 100 hurdles.
Carter had a wind-aided jump of 18-11.75 (5.78) to lead the Bobcat women in the long jump. That would have been MSU's seventh all-time best mark in the event. Adams's long jump of 18-07.25 (5.67m) would have ranked 10th among Bobcats. The duo recorded times of 13.98 seconds and 14.10 seconds, respectively, in the hurdles event.
The Bobcat men saw Noah Majerus (800), Henry Adams (100 hurdles), Noah Martin (high jump), Colby Wilson (pole vault), Levi Taylor (1,500) Alec Nehring (shot put), Ethan Saberhagen (discus) and Cooper Hoffman claim first-place finishes.
Majerus won the 800 by just one one-thousandth of a second as he crossed the line in 2:00.42. Taylor completed a personal-best time of 3:59.54 in the 1,500 to lead a 1-2-3 MSU finish that included Cooper West and Isaac Schmidt. Martin narrowly topped seven feet in the high jump by clearing 6-11.75.
"It was a difficult day for the oval events," Weese said. "I thought they did a great job of fighting through. We had some pretty good performances, and then when we had events when we could run with the wind, we had some people run faster than they ever have with some wind aided marks. That was exciting and it may give them some belief that they can have that type of performance again."
Montana State goes on the road for its next two meets. The Bobcats head to Pocatello, Idaho, first for the Bengal Invitational which runs from April 16-17.
