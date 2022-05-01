POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State track and field team featured standout performances across every discipline on Saturday as the Bobcats closed out their appearance at the Bengal Invitational at Idaho State's Davis Field.
Montana State had several high performers continue their strong showings in Pocatello in finals appearances Saturday after solid preliminary efforts Friday.
Both Derrick Olsen and Drake Schneider completed wind legal first-place finishes in their specialty events. Olsen placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.78 seconds. That mark beat his previous best by .15 seconds which had already established the school record. Olsen also placed second in the 100 crossing the line in 10.49 which is the second fastest mark in program history. Schneider, who topped a sub 50-second mark on Friday in the 400 hurdles, clocked a time of 49.74 in the event on Saturday.
The men's side continued a strong day individually as Will Anderson placed first in the 400. His time of 47.35 was a lifetime best and moved him from ninth to third in program history in the event. Alex Hershey joined him in the finals and took sixth by coming in at 49.37.
The Bobcat men's and women's teams each saw their relay squads complete near all-time best times. MSU's men's 4x100 relay of Schneider, Will Prettyman, Anderson and Olsen completed a time of 41.09. The Bobcats' 4x400 relay of Olsen, Anderson, Chris Bianchini and Schneider clocked a mark of 3:11.85. Each of those times were the third fastest ever by Bobcat relay squads. MSU's women's squad continued the trend in the 4x100. That relay of Elena Carter, Morgan Evans, Morgan Hanson and Macy White clocked a mark of 46.02. That will rank second ever by a Bobcat group with the time adjusted due to altitude.
Continuing the success in finals sprints events on the women's side were a variety of athletes. Evans took first in the 100 hurdles with her time of 13.59. Her personal-best mark moved her from fifth to second fastest on MSU's all-time top 10 chart. Carter followed her in second at 13.63 and Evelyn Adams placed seventh in 14.67. Carter was the top finisher in the 100 with a time of 11.55 which would have been a school record had it not been wind aided. White completed third-place finishes in both the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.53) with each serving as personal-best times.
MSU had strong representation in both the throws and jumps events contested Saturday.
Lucy Corbett topped her previous school-record mark outdoors in the women's high jump as she cleared 6 feet, 1.50 inches (1.87m). She was joined by Shelby Schweyen who tied for sixth with a mark of 5-03.25 (1.61m).
Jordan Fink took first in the women's shot put with her personal-best toss of 47-04.25 (14.43m). Tht mark placed her ninth in program history. She was joined in the event with a third-place finish by Leah Klein and a sixth-place showing by Madi Arneson.
Alex Hellenberg led the MSU women in both the triple jump and pole vault. She had a leap of 41-00.25 (12.50m) in the triple jump, while her pole vault clearance of 13-03.75 (4.06m) tied her best mark of her career. Twila Reovan had a fourth-place mark in the triple jump and Taylor Holmes and Maisee Brown each cleared 11-10 (3.61m) in the pole vault to tie for seventh overall.
The Bobcat men's side saw both Colby Wilson and Ian Fosdick claim top finishes. Wilson cleared 17-02.75 (5.25m) in the pole vault and Fosdick registered a wind-aided 50-02.50 (15.30m) in the triple jump. The men's pole vault also saw Robert Hartleyclear 15-11 (4.85m) which was a personal best to take eighth, while Hunter Nicholson tied for ninth by producing a personal-best mark of 15-05 (4.70m) in the event.
MSU's men's throws top finish was a third-place showing by Carter Slade in the shot put on Saturday as he completed a toss of 54-10 (16.71m). The women's and men's discus competitions featured depth for both MSU sides. The MSU women finished 3-4-5 courtesy of Zoe Waddell, Arneson and Klein. Matt Furdyk took fifth in the men's competition with a throw of 166-01. Ethan Saberhagen placed eighth behind his mark of 159-04.
Several other athletes had strong performances for the Bobcats on Saturday.
Chris Bianchini took second in the men's 800 with his time of 1:51.49. He was joined by Noah Majerus who placed ninth in 1:54.77 and Riley Collins who finished 11th in 1:54.90. Owen Smith took ninth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:40.37.
The Bobcat women claimed a third-place showing in the 400 as Morgan Hanson clocked a 57.78 in the race. Hannah Perrinand Grace Gilbreth finished sixth and eighth in the 3,000 steeplechase, respectively, with times of 11:14.09 and 11:24.76. Madison Smith paced the Bobcats in the 800 with her time of 2:18.29 to take seventh, finishing just ahead of Megan Good who placed 10th coming in at 2:18.74.
Montana State's track and field program closes out its regular season on Saturday, May 7, in Missoula as the Bobcats participate in the Tom Gage Invitational.
