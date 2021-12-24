BOZEMAN — For the first time in their careers, Montana State’s football players will spend the holiday break preparing for a game.
Many of MSU’s coaches are also in this situation for the first time. The upcoming date with North Dakota State will be the Bobcats’ first Football Championship Subdivision title appearance since 1984.
Luckily for the Cats, their head coach has lots of experience preparing for a game in January.
Brent Vigen was the offensive coordinator at NDSU from 2009 to 2013, and the Bison won the FCS championship in each of his final three years in Fargo. MSU’s first-year head coach is using that experience to guide his team through this three-week stretch between the semifinals and the championship on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
“I used to joke at NDSU, it's winter camp,” Vigen said Monday. “You have spring ball, you have fall camp and now we're fortunate to have winter camp.”
Spring and fall camps don’t include two of the year’s biggest holidays.. MSU dove into NDSU film study on Monday, planned to “do some really good work” over the previous few days and will take this weekend off so everyone has the chance to be with family for Christmas, Vigen said. The team will reconvene in Bozeman on Tuesday and leave for Frisco on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
“Really be smart about how we use that time,” Vigen said.
The last time the Cats had at least three weeks between games was the season opener at Wyoming, where Vigen spent six years as offensive coordinator after NDSU and before MSU. He and his staff understand the value of some time off during this grind of a season, but too much time away from title game prep could be costly.
“It’s certainly a different mindset when you have three weeks as opposed to one or two for that matter,” Vigen said. “They'll have it going on in Fargo, and I know they'll be as schooled up as they can possibly be, and we need to be schooled up as we can, as healthy as we can. There's a delicate balance there as far as how you practice (MSU’s players) while they're here.”
The health aspect is especially important for the Cats. Three All-Big Sky players — nose tackle Chase Benson, running back Isaiah Ifanse and nickelback Ty Okada — missed last Saturday’s 31-17 semifinal win over South Dakota State, as did backup running back Lane Sumner. Vigen said Benson, Ifanse (who are both All-Americans as well) and Okada could be back on Jan. 8, as could players like backup linebacker Nolan Askelson who have been out for weeks/months.
“To be able to win one for them and continue to play on for them, give them a chance to come back” was huge, MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said after the SDSU win. “We didn’t want that to be their last taste of Bobcat football.”
The 2011 title was NDSU’s first since 1990. It was the first of five straight and eight in nine seasons. Other than 2016 (James Madison) and this past spring (Sam Houston), the Bison have been FCS champions every year of the last decade. They have a chance to make it nine titles in 11 years on Jan. 8 and improve their record to 8-0 in title game appearances since their 17-6 win over Sam Houston in 2011.
On one hand, Vigen knows NDSU’s championship blueprint. On the other, he knows how difficult it is to defeat the Bison. As of Friday, they are 7 ½-point favorites to beat MSU.
“There's a sense of belief that you have to have going into this game. I know full well that their kids have that,” Vigen said. “A lot of the things that they are we have aimed to bring to this program. I think we've done that in a lot of respects, and that's why we're in this position.”
