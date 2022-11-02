BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker couldn’t see the block of the season, but he heard it.
Walker, Montana State’s tight ends coach, was standing on the sideline during MSU’s football game against Weber State at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott faked a handoff to Willie Patterson, then ran left through a hole created by Treyton Pickering and JT Reed.
The first Bobcat through that hole was Derryk Snell. The redshirt junior blocked a Weber defender both into the turf and into the path of another Wildcat, giving Mellott enough room to sprint into the end zone and put No. 3-ranked MSU up 36-24 early in the third quarter over No. 5 Weber, which lost 43-38.
From his vantage point on the other side of the field, Walker could only see a mass of players and the end of Mellott’s 36-yard run. Offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, on the other hand, had a perfect view of Snell’s block from up in the booth.
“He destroyed him,” Housewright said on the headset, according to Walker.
Snell shot his right index finger to the sky as Mellott turned the corner, then put his hand near his knee with his palm facing the ground — the gesture athletes use to taunt a defender they deem too small.
“That was pretty cool,” Snell told 406mtsports.com on Monday.
Come for Tommy Mellott's third rushing touchdown, stay for Derryk Snell's BIG block 😤#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/aJ9uRFLai5— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
The play signified so much of the Snell experience. He’s a punishing perimeter blocker who loves to celebrate whenever he or his teammates make a big play. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound Alaskan continues to show the value he — and his entire position group — have brought to MSU’s elite offense this fall.
“He's extremely passionate about the game. He's always looking to improve,” Walker said. “He's like a unicorn. He can flex out and run routes. He can carry the football. He's really athletic. He's more athletic than most of the guys around the league in that position.”
Snell has lined up in the backfield multiple times this season and has nine yards on three carries. MSU’s long list of inactive running backs certainly contributed to Snell’s rushes, but MSU’s coaches believed he deserved handoffs regardless.
“He's just as versatile as any of those other dudes that would carry the ball, and it just gives (defenses) another thing to think about,” Walker said on Oct. 3. “They're like, ‘What personnel is it? Is it 12? Is it 21? Is Snell a tight end? Is he a running back?’”
Snell’s high school days didn’t directly lead to his running back role, Walker said. But they might’ve been a factor.
Snell played running back and linebacker at Chugiak High School, which sits about 15 miles north of Anchorage. His 1,374 rushing yards, 823 receiving yards, 67 tackles, 13 ½ tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior in 2017 led the Mustangs to a 9-1 record and netted him the Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year.
MSU’s then-special teams coordinator BJ Robertson saw Snell at an Alaska football camp, Snell said, and Snell later caught the eye of MSU run game coordinator Brian Armstrong at a camp in Bozeman (Armstrong was MSU’s OC in 2017, tight ends coach in 2018 and now coaches the offensive line).
Snell knew about the Bobcats before meeting Robertson because two Chugiak legends played for MSU’s rival. Snell’s high school field is named after Tom Huffer Sr., who played for Montana in the 1960s. At Chugiak High, Huffer coached Yohance Humphrey, who set the Grizzlies’ single-season rushing record and led them to a national championship in 2001.
“I knew a little bit about the rivalry,” Snell said. “Then coming down (to Bozeman), I was like, ‘I'm full Montana State. I don’t care what my old coach or (Humphrey) say.’”
Snell’s height was a little too “awkward” to keep him at running back, he said. He also weighed 220 pounds as a senior at Chugiak.
“I can't really play receiver — too big — and can’t really play running back because I'm not that fast,” Snell said, “so I thought tight end/fullback would fit perfectly.”
Snell played a hybrid of tight end and fullback, U Back, in 2019 and switched to a more traditional tight end role in 2021. He started all season thanks largely to his blocking prowess, and he caught 20 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
After MSU’s Week 2 win over Morehead State, Cats head coach Brent Vigen joked that fans would finally get “off my back for not throwing to the tight end.” He was referring to Pickering’s 98 receiving yards, but both Pickering and Snell have made 13 catches this season. Pickering has 192 yards, while Snell has 182 and the two TD receptions, including the go-ahead score against Weber.
We take the lead on Derryk Snell's 15-yard touchdown catch ‼️#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/AGo6IvXk8N— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
“I don't hear it too often anymore,” Vigen said with a smile Monday, referring to the tight end passing game complaints. “An offense that doesn't utilize their tight ends is not what we want to be like, and I think we’ve got guys who really deserve the opportunity to get the football.”
Another player in Snell’s position group, fullback RJ Fitzgerald, didn’t score a touchdown and rarely received a touch in his first four seasons (36 games played). The team captain from Dillon has scored three TDs on the ground and another through the air this fall.
MSU’s quarterbacks and offensive line have deservedly received much of the credit for their team’s offensive success this season (the Cats are No. 2 in the FCS with 289.4 rushing yards per game and No. 7 with 479.6 total yards per game). But Snell, Pickering and Fitzgerald have hardly been replaceable cogs.
“They've all been, I think, more versatile than they probably had been in the past, and that starts with their ability just to block in different areas,” Vigen said, adding, “I’ve been very pleased with those three, and we're going to continue to need that versatility.”
Vigen charged Snell to become more well-rounded before the season, “and I think he’s that,” Vigen said after the Weber game. That includes Snell’s ability to block at all levels and be dangerous with the ball in his hands. There are also some intangible benefits he provides.
For reasons he can’t totally explain, Snell has become the main Cat to lift teammates like trophies after they score touchdowns. He’s soft spoken in interviews but can be boastful, cheerful and intense on the field and in meetings, Walker said.
“Being able to go to war with your guys, it's always fun,” Snell said. “Just got to give them energy, and it brings me energy.”
Vigen, who played tight end at North Dakota State, had big smiles on his face when Snell returned a kick and laid a key perimeter block during a Sean Chambers TD run in a win over UC Davis on Oct. 1. The Cats were playing without Mellott, their top four running backs, record-setting receiver Lance McCutcheon (now a Los Angeles Ram) and four of last season’s starting O-linemen that night.
One of the few constants, both in that game and all season, has been Snell.
“The biggest thing with him, to me, is he took his offseason approach to another level. He’s become better physically,” Vigen said Oct. 8, adding. “I felt like both him and Treyton brought a great deal of experience back, but they also had the capacity to get better, and I think they’ve done that. We needed guys like that.”
