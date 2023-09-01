BOZEMAN — Sixteen years ago, Montana State hosted Dixie State for its first ever Gold Rush football game.

Dixie State is now called Utah Tech, and it no longer plays at the Division II level. It now competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, just like MSU. The Bobcats will host the team from St. George, Utah, again for Gold Rush on Saturday night — the first meeting between the two teams since 2009.

The No. 3-ranked Bobcats hope Saturday night’s game goes like the 2007 one, which they dominated 61-7. MSU is a 35 1/2-point favorite to open the 2023 season with a victory.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game, which will kick off at 6 p.m.:

Two-QB systems

Both teams plan to use two quarterbacks throughout this season. The similarities in their two-QB systems mostly end there.

Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers combined for 1,753 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns in MSU’s option-heavy offense last season. Utah Tech’s Boone Abbott and Kobe Tracy combined for 77 yards and no TDs on the ground in 2022. That total was twice as good as the Trailblazers’ top passer, Victor Gabalis, who finished with minus-78 rushing yards.

If Mellott didn’t miss three games last year, he probably would’ve ended up with more rushing yards than Utah Tech’s entire team. He finished with 1,061. The Blazers rushed for 1,265, which was about 3,000 less than MSU’s total.

The Blazers attempted less than half as many carries as the Cats in 2022 while throwing 156 more times for almost 1,000 more passing yards. Unlike MSU, Utah Tech has no fullback or tight end on its depth chart. Four wide receivers are listed.

“We do a good job of spreading teams out. I think that gives teams a hard time, the way we're able to spread the field and make them run sideline to sideline,” Utah Tech head coach Paul Peterson told 406mtsports.com earlier this week. “Force people to cover in space and cover the whole field.”

With Gabalis now at Tarleton State, Utah Tech will rely on Abbott and Tracy to air it out. The Blazers lost All-American receiver Joey Hobert to Texas State, but they return experienced wideouts Michael Moten, Rickie Johnson and Keith Davis.

MSU has a mix of experienced pass catchers and new/unproven ones. Their talent is one of several reasons MSU plans to pass more this season.

MSU’s and Utah Tech’s offenses will never look identical, but there’s a good chance the Cats and Blazers will finish with a more similar distribution of passes and rushes Saturday than they did in most games last season.

MSU’s secondary

The Cats finished near the middle of the FCS in passing defense last season: 57th in passing yards allowed per game (220.2) and 58th in yards allowed per attempt (7.2). While they improved late in the season, especially after strong safety Rylan Ortt returned from suspension/reinstatement issues, their pass defense will need to be much better this season if they want to achieve their national championship objective.

MSU only finished 40th among FCS teams in sacks per game last season (2.29), but they frequently bothered quarterbacks without bringing them down. Considering their skilled front six, particularly linemen Brody Grebe and Sebastian Valdez, pressure should be a strong suit in 2023.

Coverage is less certain. Starting linebackers Nolan Askelson and Danny Uluilakepa looked better against the run than the pass in many games last season, and Askelson is replacing All-Big Sky Conference team captain Callahan O’Reilly.

The other seniors on MSU’s defense last season were starting cornerback James Campbell, starting free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. and starting nickelback Ty Okada. While Manning was up and down in 2022, Okada (now a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad) was one of the best DBs in the FCS, and Campbell was arguably MSU’s second-best DB.

Filling those shoes will be more than three pairs of feet.

Level Price Jr. and Caden Dowler are listed as co-starters and, barring injury, will probably play an equal amount of reps this season, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday.

Simeon Woodard and Miles Jackson are listed as the starting corners, but Vigen said Devin Davis, Jon Johnson and Andrew Powdrell will rotate in.

Dru Polidore won the starting free safety job over Blake Stillwell. Vigen didn’t say if Stillwell will see the field much if Polidore stays healthy, but some sort of rotation wouldn’t be surprising considering how competitive that position battle was in fall camp.

Vigen believes the depth and talent in the secondary will allow the Cats to not merely survive the losses of Campbell, Manning and Okada, but to be significantly better than last season.

“Our ability to cover on the back end, that’s an area that I hope we look different than we have in the past couple of years,” Vigen said. “We certainly have the ability to play more guys in the secondary, so it’ll be an interesting back-and-forth as those first few series unfold to kind of get settled in.”

MSU’s O-line rotation, or lack thereof

The Cats have six offensive linemen on the 2023 roster who have started games in an MSU uniform: Jacob Kettels, Justus Perkins, JT Reed, Rush Reimer, Cole Sain and Marcus Wehr. Only Perkins, Reimer and Wehr are listed as first stringers for Saturday’s game.

Reimer, who started all 14 games at left tackle last season, will start at left guard against Utah Tech. The first-string left tackle is redshirt freshman Conner Moore. Omar Aigbedion, a key contributor off the bench last season, is starting at right guard ahead of JT Reed, who was an All-Big Sky left guard in 2022. Wehr suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of last season and Jacob Kettels replaced him at right tackle, but Wehr is back ahead of Kettels on the season-opening depth chart. Perkins is entering his third straight season as the first-string center. Sain will miss all of 2023 due to injury.

All of that means MSU has multiple starting caliber O-linemen who will spend significant chunks of time on the sideline. Maybe the Cats will use a healthy rotation to ensure Reed, Kettels and other backups like Titan Fleischmann see the field. MSU didn’t do that very often in Vigen’s first two seasons as head coach, but this group of O-linemen appears to be much deeper than the last two.

Injuries might solve some of this good problem as the season goes on. Any struggles, especially from more unproven players like Moore, could lead to some two-deep reshuffling.

MSU’s receiver reps

Like O-line, Vigen has lauded his team’s depth at receiver but hasn’t specified what kind of rotation, if any, MSU will deploy.

Ty McCullouch and Clevan Thomas Jr. are slated to start on the outside, and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. is the first-string slot receiver. Backups like redshirt freshman Christian Anaya and true freshman Jacob Trimble have been praised during fall camp, so there’s a good chance they’ll see the field when the score is close.

After an electric season at running back last year, Marqui Johnson is back to his original position of receiver. The former Sacramento State transfer isn’t, however, listed on MSU’s receiver two-deep. That doesn’t mean he’ll only get the ball on kickoff returns. The Cats plan to target him through the air and hand it off to him, Vigen has said. Considering his game-changing ability, it would be surprising if Johnson doesn’t line up on offense early and often Saturday night.

Brendan Hall

Hall is MSU’s first-string punter, placekicker and kickoff specialist. He’s one of the few Division I players who does all three.

Hall has attempted at least one punt, field goal, PAT and kickoff in 2021, when he was a freshman at SMU. He only kicked one extra point and two field goals that year. Last season, all he did was kick off, so the specialist trifecta will be mostly new to the 6-foot-9 junior.

No matter how Saturday’s game goes, there won’t be enough evidence to confirm or deny that Hall can handle all three responsibilities sufficiently the entire season.

If MSU’s offense ever stalls against Utah Tech, Hall will get to show off his rocket launcher of a right leg to the large Bobcat Stadium crowd.