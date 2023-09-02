BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott broke out of the pocket on third down and 12, feeling the pressure from the Utah Tech defensive front.

The Montana State quarterback scrambled to his right, looking for either an option downfield or a chance to break free with his elite speed. This time, Mellott chose the first option, lofting up a pass to running back Jared White down the sideline. White out-jumped his defender, linebacker Jared Fotu, turned and walked into the end zone for the 47-yard touchdown.

MSU coaches and players emphasized throughout fall camp that they wanted to pass more in 2023. The Bobcats still leaned more on the run against the Trailblazers with 407 total rushing yards, but still kept a balanced attack through the air (231 passing yards) on plays like White’s TD.

"You want to set a good standard (in the first game)," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. "It wasn't perfect by any means, but I thought tonight we set a pretty good standard."

The RBs truly shined in MSU’s 63-20 victory over Utah Tech in the Gold Rush game Saturday evening. Sixty-three points is the highest total scored by the Bobcats in a season opener. Most notably, true freshman Scottre Humphrey found the end zone three times, taking advantage of MSU’s elite offensive line.

“I got lucky,” Humphrey said. “I put in the hard work, but I've got to give all credit to my offensive linemen. They blocked perfectly. The holes were there, I just ran through them.”

Humphrey finished with 114 yards and three touchdowns. Wisconsin transfer Julius Davis added seven carries for 25 yards and a TD, and White had four carries for 84 yards, along with the 47-yard receiving TD.

“Any one of us can, any given night, go off. It just happened to be me tonight,” Humphrey said. “But any one of us can go off. We're all really good players. That's why we're here.”

Lane Sumner was the starter at running back but left the game early in the first quarter. Vigen said it was due to injury, but said the Bobcats don’t know the severity yet. Sumner finished with three carries for 8 yards.

Vigen also called offensive plays in the absence of offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, who served a suspension Saturday after being charged with driving under the influence in May. MSU also missed wide receivers Lonyatta Alexander Jr., Ty McCullouch and JT Reed on offense.

“Our guys were really well prepared, and that would include our whole offensive staff,” Vigen said. “I think we had a very deliberate plan all through camp to figure out what we do well and get to the game planning portion for Utah Tech and then really run with that. Try to keep it as simple as possible.”

MSU kept it simple with the rushing attack early in the contest, entering the red zone on the opening drive after a 19-yard run by Davis. But after QB Sean Chambers got down to the 1-yard line on first-and-goal, Chambers was surprisingly stopped on three consecutive rushes to come up empty that close to the goal line.

The MSU defense forced a punt, and Humphrey burst on to the scene with a 47-yard rush up the middle. Two plays later, Humphrey scored his first career TD as a Bobcat to put MSU up 7-0.

Another defensive stop set up a scoring opportunity on the next drive. A false start on Utah Tech was followed by a deflected screen pass. The ball fluttered in the air as defensive ends David Alston and Kenneth Eiden IV dove for it, eventually landing in Alston’s outstretched arms.

Alston said after the game he “just saw the ball in the air” and reacted. He also didn’t realize that he was going after the ball alongside Eiden.

“Guys were telling me I kind of ripped it out of his hands,” Alston said. “But we say, tips and overthrows, we got to have them. That's kind of a mantra we have. So I was just reading my key and getting to it.”

It was also special, Alston added, to make that play in his first game back after suffering a season-ending injury against Cal Poly last November.

MSU took over on the Utah Tech 14-yard line. Chambers found redemption this time, slipping a tackle and ending the drive on a 3-yard rushing score.

The Trailblazers answered with a big play of their own, with QB Boone Abbott finding wide receiver Beau Sparks for 60 yards down the sideline. Utah Tech had to settle for a 32-yard field goal, but the Trailblazers got on the scoreboard just before the end of the first quarter.

“They believe in one another,” Vigen said of his defense. “You don't panic, you move on and then you got a chance. That's a small little example of how we want our guys to approach things.”

Davis was tackled behind the line of scrimmage early in the second, forcing a third-and-12 for the Bobcats. Mellott’s TD pass to White righted the ship on the next play. Later in the quarter, Humphrey scored his second TD of the day, a 29-yard run to his left, as the RB scampered to the end zone untouched.

Utah Tech scored its first TD of the game on a 4-yard pass to Sparks to cut the lead to 28-10. The Trailblazers followed that by forcing the first MSU punt of the season, which resulted in a touchback.

MSU answered with nickelback Caden Dowler jumping in front of WR Rickie Johnson for Dowler’s first career interception. Dowler returned the pick to the Utah Tech 14. Davis capitalized on the turnover, spinning away from defensive lineman Sam Kanongata’a and barreling into the end zone.

Dowler said after the game he was looking to score on his interception, but was more excited about making an impact in his first game at nickelback. What made it more special was celebrating with his brother, Taco, on the sideline afterwards.

“He's always the first to congratulate me and vice versa,” Caden Dowler said. “(We're both) best friends on and off the field. So that was a really cool moment and he probably gave me six high fives in the next offensive drive just walking by me and giving me high fives, so it was cool.”

Dowler nearly made his second pick on a diving attempt on the next Utah Tech drive. He dropped the pass, but the breakup still forced a punt. Humphrey scored the hat trick on the ensuing MSU drive, punching it in from nine yards out to put the Bobcats up 42-10.

Chambers added to the scoring to open the fourth quarter. The QB rolled to his right after a run fake, finding tight end Ryan Lonergan wide open down the right sideline. Chambers capped off the drive with a 9-yard rushing TD, his second of the game.

Utah Tech added a 48-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. White then broke off a 79-yard run through traffic for his second score, and Johnson caught a 16-yard TD pass for the Trailblazers.

MSU third-string QB Jordan Reed side-armed a pass to reserve TE Rylan Schlepp for a 12-yard score for the Bobcats' final TD.