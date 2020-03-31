BOZEMAN — Avery Turnage, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker/outside hitter from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been added to the Montana State volleyball roster for the 2020 season, Bobcats coach Daniel Jones announced Tuesday.
Turnage recently led Thunder Ridge High School to the Idaho 5A state title. The Titans also captured the 5A District 5-6 championship as Turnage earned player of the year accolades as well as first-team all-conference.
As a senior, she racked up 693 kills, 261 digs, 152 aces and 97 blocks leading her squad to a 34-14 overall mark.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Avery to the incoming class of 2020,” Jones said. “We have been watching Avery for the past two years. Seeing her growth in that time has confirmed to me that she is the right fit for Bobcat volleyball.
“Avery brings a versatility that will have an immediate impact on our gym as she is a true option as a middle blocker, outside hitter or a right-side hitter. The work her high school coach Keisha Fisher, who was an all-time great at the University of Utah when I was there, has done with Avery speaks volumes about her coachability and her willingness to work, learn and grow. I truly think Avery has a lot of potential yet to be realized.”
A four-year letterwinner at Thunder Ridge, Turnage was a three-time High Country all-conference second-team pick. She was a 2017 honorable mention all-state selection as well. Turnage also participated in the USA Volleyball High Performance Women’s Junior A1 National Training Program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“What she did this year in helping Thunder Ridge win the Idaho 5A state championship in only the second year of the program was nothing short of spectacular,” Jones said. “I have spoken to number of the best high school coaches in Idaho who have told me Avery was almost impossible to stop."
