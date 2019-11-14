BOZEMAN – Montana State used an efficient offense getting contributions from all five hitters to cruise past Southern Utah 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 and clinch a berth in the Big Sky Conference tournament Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
The Bobcats have earned back-to-back tournament berths for the first time since 2004-05.
Montana State (13-11, 9-6) hit .358 from the field, its second highest hitting performance of the season.
“I have to tip my hat to Allie (Lynch), because she’s putting up good, hittable balls, and giving our hitters options they can feast on,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “We’ve worked a lot with our hitters on making good choices and I think that was evident against Southern Utah in that we hit a variety of different shots and were able to keep them on their heels.
“We were about as efficient as you’d hope to be.”
Lynch, a Bozeman product, dished out 38 assists, averaging 12.7 per set, and added 12 digs and three blocks.
The Bobcats were led by Allyssa Rizzo with 18 digs.
MSU will conclude its home schedule on Saturday night against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m.
