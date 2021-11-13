SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State cruised to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 Big Sky Conference volleyball win over Montana State in the regular-season finale for both squads at The Nest on Saturday afternoon.
Montana State was led by Jordan Radick with nine kills. Hannah Scott finished with nine kills and eight digs.
“We got completely outplayed,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “They were more engaged and had more passion for the game then we did, and that’s concerning. However, we get a great opportunity to respond at the Big Sky Tournament beginning on Thursday.”
Sacramento State held advantages in kills, hitting percentage aces and digs.
Montana State finishes the regular season fourth in the Big Sky standings, tied with Sacramento State and Northern Arizona. The Bobcats will face NAU in the first round beginning Thursday in Ogden, Utah.
