BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State head volleyball coach Matt Houk got a good look at his team Saturday as the Bobcats faced the University of Mary in scrimmage play at Beach High School in North Dakota.

After weeks of spring drills in Shroyer Gym, the Bobcats, who was originally slated to face North Dakota State on Saturday before the Bison turned back due to bad roads, finally faced competition other than themselves, giving Houk an early indication for what lies ahead with his program.

“I think it’s going very positively,” Houk said. “It can always be tough when you have a new staff come in, and you have a lot of returning players, and expectations suddenly change and the way we play volleyball in terms of techniques we’re using, and the systems we’re using are a little bit different. That can be hard on kids, especially kids that are going into their third or fourth year, but I think everyone has been open and have been really good at learning. We’ve made some significant changes already. We’re seeing some athletes that weren’t doing things two months ago that suddenly now are seeing good things put into action.”

Houk, a former associate head coach at Minnesota, returns fifteen players, including five starters that led the Bobcats to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament last November. Leading the Bobcats will be All-Big Sky performers Kira Thomsen, Emma Pence, Jordan Radick and Jourdain Klein. The foursome has been part of the MSU program’s resurgence over the past three-to-four seasons.

“I like the experience and confidence they bring,” Houk said of the returning veterans. “They carry themselves very well and are coachable. We’re going to lean on them to do what they do well.

“We’ve been able to form relationships pretty quickly,” he added. “I feel like the trust is already pretty good.”

For Houk, the next few weeks will continue to be about teaching and learning. It will also be a time for the Bobcats to set the tone for the fall season.

“We need to define who we’re going to be competitively,” Houck said. “We’ll make some technical changes, but at the end of the day, what is our identity going to be? We’ve laid the groundwork for that, but the athletes have a responsibility in that, too. Coaches can’t play in the game, we can’t be the ones out there in the midst of it, the athletes must have a voice in this thing and take responsibility. Are we going to show up with grit and be tough, and brave? I think we’re moving in a real good direction, but ultimately, I hope we can answer that question by the end of April.”

MSU closes out its spring drills with a Blue-Gold scrimmage April 26 at 6 p.m. in Shroyer Gym. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

“We’re looking forward to getting in front of the community and showing them what we look like,” Houk said. “From a staff standpoint, it’s a chance for us to interact with some people that we haven’t had a chance to interact with yet. We want to get people excited about Montana State volleyball before the summer kicks off.”