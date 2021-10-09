MOSCOW, Idaho – Kira Thomsen notched a team-high nine kills and posted a .364 attack mark as Montana State rolled to a 28-26, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Idaho on Saturday night in Memorial Gym.
Montana State (8-9, 4-2) also held advantages in kills (38-37) and digs (48-39).
“We faced some adversity, and I thought our kids did a really nice job maintaining their energy,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “Kira had a huge night for us, and we had four of our six hitters firing on all cylinders. We are a difficult team to defend when our offense is balanced.”
The opening set was close throughout featuring 12 ties. Idaho (3-12, 0-6) fought off four set points, before the Bobcats received back-to-back kills by Thomsen to get the win.
“Idaho played some really good volleyball but made some errors at crucial moments that was deflating to them,” Jones said. “They are a well-coached team, and we knew they would give us their best shot.”
MSU jumped to an early 10-5 advantage in the second frame before a concession stand malfunction delayed the match for almost ½ hour. Following the break, MSU scored the first three points and never looked back. The Bobcat defense didn’t let the Vandals within three points over the remainder of the contest, eventually winning on a kill by Jourdain Klein.
In the final set, Montana State broke away at 18-all with three consecutive points, including back-to-back kills by Klein and Emma Pence. The Bobcats completed the weekend sweep on a Thomsen service ace.
“A road sweep in the Big Sky Conference is hard to do anytime,” Jones said. “I thought our kids did a fantastic job handling themselves in a variety of situations over the course of the two matches.”
Also contributing to the Bobcat attack were Hannah Scott with seven kills, and Jordan Radick, who added six kills, a .545 attack mark and four blocks. Klein and Avery Turnage each tallied five kills, and Klein matched Radick with a team-high four blocks.
Setters Allie Lynch and Audrey Hofer each has 14 assists and three digs, while Hofer chipped in a team-best three aces. Bobcat libero Maci Abshier finished with nine digs in two sets, while Thomsen led MSU with 12 saves.
Montana State will host Sacramento State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.
