DENTON, Texas – The Montana State volleyball team dropped a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 decision to Abilene Christian to open play at the North Texas Challenge, Friday afternoon at the Mean Green Volleyball Center.
Abilene Christian (4-3) outhit Montana State (2-5) .220 to 205, held a 43-33 advantage in kills, and used late set runs to post the victory.
ACU rattled off a 6-0 run midway through the opening set to take a 22-16 advantage and closed out the frame on a service ace. The first set featured 11 ties and three lead changes.
The Wildcats got out early in the second game and never trailed. Montana State tied the set a 20-all on a Hanna Scott kill, but ACU recorded three straight points. The Bobcats closed to within 24-23 on a Wildcat hitting error, but MSU followed with a hitting miscue of its own giving Abilene Christian a 2-0 lead.
ACU held the momentum in the final set jumping out a 17-11 margin, before a block by MSU’s Jordan Radick and Jourdain Klein of Ennis pulled the Bobcats to within 22-21. Following a Wildcats time out, and three sideouts, ACU won the match on a Lindsey Toney kill.
Radick, a freshman from Bozeman, led the Bobcats with 10 kills, a .421 attack mark and three blocks, while Scott finished with eight kills, a .368 attack mark and eight digs. Helena Capital grad Audrey Hofer dished 19 assists, and libero Libby Christensen chipped in eight digs and Emma Pence three blocks.
Toney finished with 14 kills and nine digs for Abilene Christian.
Montana State faces host North Texas at 6 p.m. Friday.
