BOZEMAN – Kira Thomsen knocked down 13 kills and Emma Pence added nine kills, a .500 attack mark and four blocks to spark Montana State to a 25-20, 25-29, 25-13 victory over Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
Montana State (2-2, 2-2) responded from a 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12 loss to Northern Arizona (4-2, 4-2) on Saturday evening using an efficient .254 attack mark and producing a 44-30 advantage in kills.
“After Saturday’s loss we knew he had to adjust our game plan,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “We couldn’t let their big hitters go off like they did. We made a couple adjustments for us defensively and it paid off. (Assistant Coach) Cole (Aiazzi) came up with a nice plan and our kids executed really well and we were able to slow down their offense. Once we did that, it built momentum for us.”
The Bobcats rallied from an early 5-2 deficit in the opening set to take an 8-7 advantage and a lead it would never relinquish following a block by Hailey Merkes and Susanna Sovde. MSU built a five-point lead late on a Thomsen kill, and a block by Pence and Jourdain Klein gave the Bobcats the set win.
The second set featured nine ties and three lead changes in the early going, before the Bobcats took an 11-10 lead on a block by Pence and Klein. Montana State rattled off a 7-3 run midway through the frame taking an 18-13 lead on a Thomsen kill. NAU closed to within 19-18, but the Bobcats responded with a 6-1 run to close out the set on a Merkes winner.
MSU controlled the final set taking an early 9-4 lead on a Thomsen kill. The Lumberjacks whittled the margin down to two-points before the Bobcats went on a 6-2 run taking a 17-11 advantage on a kill by Hannah Scott. Following a NAU timeout, the Bobcats rattled off a 4-1 run to put the match away, winning on Thomsen’s 13th kill of the match.
“That was the best first contact match we’ve had this season,” Jones said. “I liked how everyone just went out and handled their business- off-blocker work, middle back work- everyone was touching he ball with intention and balance, and that just opened things up for us enormously.”
For the match, MSU outhit NAU .254 to .143, and held advantages in aces (4-1) and digs (56-47). Defensively, the Bobcats had four players in double-figure digs led by Scott with 11. Alexis Goroski, Delany Shearan and Thomsen each added 10 digs.
Northern Arizona was led by Taylor Jacobsen with nine kills and seven digs.
Montana State will travel to Missoula for a series against Montana on Feb. 14-15.
