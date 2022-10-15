BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team recorded a season-high .359 attack mark en route to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night at Shroyer Gym to end a four-game losing streak.
Senior Kira Thomsen led Montana State (7-12, 3-4 Big Sky) with a match-high 12 kills, while hitting .357 and adding eight digs. MSU’s middle blocking tandem of Jordan Radick and Emma Pence combined for 15 kills, an impressive .583 attack mark and eight blocks to spark the Bobcats to its first sweep since defeating Eastern Washington 3-0 on Sept. 22.
“I’m proud of the way we regrouped from our 3-2 loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday night,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “It started on Friday. We talked about who we wanted to be and where we want to go. I thought we executed one of our best defensive matches of the season tonight and really put Northern Arizona into some uncomfortable positions.”
MSU broke away from 13-all in the opening set with an 8-2 run, taking a 21-15 advantage following a block by Radick and Madilyn Siebler. The Cats closed out the set on a Thomsen kill.
“When we have Kira hitting over .300 and our middles over .500, we are a tough team to stop,” Aiazzi said. “Our big hitting numbers are attributed to our first contact, which was very good throughout all three sets.”
The Bobcats owned the second frame from the beginning staking an 16-8 lead that forced Northern Arizona (2-12, 1-6) to use its two time outs following back-to-back kills by Siebler. Setter Audrey Hofer capped the set with a service ace.
MSU held the momentum in the final set taking a 13-4 lead on a Radick kill. NAU chipped away at the margin closing to within 23-21 in the waning moments, but a Lumberjack hitting error and Radick’s ninth kill of the contest helped snapped Montana State’s four-match losing streak.
“We served well and blocked tough,” Aiazzi said. “That caused them some problems.
“We need to clean up some little things, but we need to ride this momentum into next week’s home matches,” he added.
Radick, a Bozeman High product, finished with nine kills and four digs, while Pence added seven kills and four blocks. Jourdain Klein, a sophomore outside hitter from Ennis, chipped in nine kills, a .296 attack mark and a match-high five blocks.
Hofer finished with 37 assists, ten digs, two kills and two aces.
Defensively, the Bobcats had three players in double-digit digs, led by Lauren Lindseth with 16 saves and Shayla Webber with 10.
NAU was paced by Savannah Hasson with 11 kills.
Montana State hosts Idaho State on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Shroyer Gym.
