BOZEMAN — The Senior Night script was almost perfectly executed, but in the end Northern Arizona held on for a 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 16-25, 17-15 Big Sky Conference volleyball victory over Montana State on Saturday night in the final match of the season in Shroyer Gym.

Northern Arizona (18-10, 11-5) looked primed to sweep the Bobcats in three sets behind a strong offensive performance in the first two sets. NAU outhit Montana State (13-12, 9-7) .382 to .169 in the opening frames as the Lumberjacks rode the arm of junior outside hitter Heaven Harris. 

“We came out flat and struggled with the serve-receive game,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “I’m proud of the fight our kids showed tonight. They had us on our heels, but we dug down and battled to the end. Our seniors really led us and that’s what you want to see at this time of the year.”

Evi Wilson matched a career-high with a team best 21 kills while recording a .312 attack mark. She also posted her fourth double-double of the season chipping in 11 digs. 

Alyssa Rizzo closed out her illustrious career in Shroyer Gym with a match-high 29 digs. 

Next up for MSU is the Big Sky tournament.

