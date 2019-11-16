BOZEMAN — The Senior Night script was almost perfectly executed, but in the end Northern Arizona held on for a 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 16-25, 17-15 Big Sky Conference volleyball victory over Montana State on Saturday night in the final match of the season in Shroyer Gym.
Northern Arizona (18-10, 11-5) looked primed to sweep the Bobcats in three sets behind a strong offensive performance in the first two sets. NAU outhit Montana State (13-12, 9-7) .382 to .169 in the opening frames as the Lumberjacks rode the arm of junior outside hitter Heaven Harris.
“We came out flat and struggled with the serve-receive game,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “I’m proud of the fight our kids showed tonight. They had us on our heels, but we dug down and battled to the end. Our seniors really led us and that’s what you want to see at this time of the year.”
Evi Wilson matched a career-high with a team best 21 kills while recording a .312 attack mark. She also posted her fourth double-double of the season chipping in 11 digs.
Alyssa Rizzo closed out her illustrious career in Shroyer Gym with a match-high 29 digs.
Next up for MSU is the Big Sky tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.