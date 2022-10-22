BOZEMAN — The Weber State volleyball team out-hit Montana State .244 to .096 en route to a 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Bobcats on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans in Shroyer Gym.
Weber State (13-7, 7-2 Big Sky) broke away from 11-all in the opening set with a 4-0 run and kept its cushion winning the frame on a kill by Baylee Bodily.
Montana State (8-13, 4-5) fought back in the second set and took a 23-21 lead on a kill by Emma Pence. WSU answered with three consecutive points and held set point but a Wildcat hitting error evened the contest. Courtney Weatherby gave MSU a 25-24 lead with a kill and a Lauren Lindseth’s service ace tied the match at 1-1 heading into intermission.
Weber State, the defending regular season Big Sky champion, flexed its muscle offensively and defensively in the final two sets, out-hitting the Bobcats .262 to .039 and out-blocking MSU 7-1 to cruise to the victory.
“We struggled to find any momentum,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “Weber State defended us well and we didn’t step up. They controlled the tempo and energy.”
Jordan Radick led Montana State matching a career-high 15 kills, while hitting .272 and adding two blocks. Senior Kira Thomsen also reached double-figure kills with 13.
Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by Lindseth and Shayla Webber with 19 and 15 digs, apiece.
“Weber State showed us some of our weaknesses,” Aiazzi said. “The positive from this match is that we can work on those things to become the team we want to be.”
Montana State will play at Idaho on Thursday.
