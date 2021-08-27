BOISE, Idaho – Montana State had Long Beach State on the ropes early, but the 49ers rallied with a 23-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 15-13 decision in the season opener for both squads in the first match of the Boise State Invitational on Friday morning in Bronco Gym.
Montana State jumped out early in the opening set and never relinquished the lead, taking a 1-0 advantage on a Kira Thomsen kill. Thomsen, from Parker, Colorado, recorded six kills in the first frame and sophomore Avery Turnage added five.
The second game featured nine ties and three lead changes. The Bobcats held a 24-21 advantage following a Long Beach State hitting miscue. The 49ers fought off three set points with a 4-0 run taking its own set point at 25-24. Both teams then traded points, before MSU broke away at 26-all on a Thomsen kill and a Turnage service ace to go up 2-0.
“I thought we matched up very nicely with them,” MSU fifth-year head coach Daniel Jones said. “Long Beach State is a very good team, and we went toe-to-toe with them. It was a meaningful match for them as they hadn’t played in two years. Our win in set two was a point of pride.
“In our first few matches, the goal is to learn about ourselves. We’ll use this as a learning tool and move onto the next match.”
MSU took a 5-4 lead in the fifth set but the 49ers responded with a 7-1 run for an 11-6 advantage. Trailing 11-8, Bobcat sophomore Delaney Shearan went to the service line, beginning a stretch of four consecutive points capped by a LBS hitting error and giving MSU a 12-11 lead.
With the set even at 13-all, the 49ers received a kill followed by an ace to complete the come-from-behind victory.
“We have to learn to sustain and maintain our effort,” Jones said. “This was too much of a roller-coaster. We need to be able to take care of the easy balls and steal the hard ones. It was a heartbreaking loss, but we’ll learn and move forward.”
Thomsen paced MSU with 15 kills and a .250 attack mark. Turnage and Hannah Scott added 10 kills apiece. Shearan and Allie Lynch dished out 26 and 19 assists.
Libero Libby Christensen racked up 17 digs and Pence paced MSU at the net with seven blocks.
MSU faces Dixie State on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.
