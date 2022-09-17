BOZEMAN — The No. 18-ranked Washington volleyball team outhit Montana State .389 to .155 en route to a 26-24, 25-16, 25-12 victory at the Bobcat Invitational on Friday night at Shroyer Gym.

Washington (7-2) was paced by Claire Hoffman with 14 kills, a .500 attack mark and three digs.

Montana State (4-7) played the Huskies tough in the opening frame and held set point at 24-23 following a UW hitting error. Washington responded with three consecutive points, taking a 1-0 lead on a Hoffman kill.

Washington outhit the Bobcats .469 to .080 in the final two sets to cruise to the victory.

The Bobcats were led by Courtney Weatherby and Jordan Radick with seven and six kills, respectively. Defensively, MSU was paced by Lauren Lindseth with six digs.

MSU plays North Texas on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Shroyer Gym to conclude the Bobcat Invitational.

