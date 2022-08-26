BOZEMAN — Despite a career-high 14 kills from junior middle blocker Emma Pence, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t fend off San Francisco as the Dons rallied for a 19-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9 victory Friday morning over the Bobcats at Shroyer Gym in the season opener for both squads.
“I thought we played really well in the first two sets, particularly with our serving,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “We lost control from service line and let our foot off the gas in the last three sets. San Francisco is a very mature team and when they’re in system, they are a tough team to stop.”
MSU outhit USF .356 to .103 in the opening two sets, before the Dons turned the table .270 to .128 in the final three frames.
Pence, whose previous career-best was 12 kills at Idaho during 2021 spring play, posted a team-high .385 attack mark, while adding a match-high six blocks. Courtney Weatherby was also in double-figure kills with 11.
Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by freshman Lauren Lindseth with 16 digs, while Weatherby chipped in 10.
Sophomore setter Audrey Hofer dished out 38 assists and added a match-high five aces in the loss.
Montana State plays Grand Canyon on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Shroyer.
