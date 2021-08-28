BOISE, Idaho – Montana State posted a weekend-high .279 attack mark and its block stymied Boise State en route to a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon in Bronco Gym.
“Everyone turned up,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Across the board, we had great contributions from the entire line-up. We talked prior to the match that we needed to play Bobcat volleyball and not worry who’s on the other side of the net. We served tough, put up a big block and really did a nice job digging around it. We executed what was presented to us.”
MSU sophomore Kira Thomsen earned tournament MVP honors after recording 13 kills, a .357 attack mark, 13 digs and four aces. Her aces helped the Bobcats (2-1) overcome an early deficit in the opening set, igniting an offense that built a 19-12 advantage following a kill by Hannah Scott.
Montana State closed out the set on a kill via Jourdain Klein.
Boise State (2-1) rallied in the second frame taking an 18-11 lead, but the Bobcats rattled off a 7-1 run sparked by four Scott kills to pull within 19-18. Thomsen tied the match at 20-all and with the set even at 22-all, MSU received an ace from Helena freshman Audrey Hofer, a block courtesy of Klein and Jordan Radick, followed by another Hofer ace to give the Bobcats the victory and a 2-0 lead.
The third set featured eight ties and four lead changes. Leading 18-17 down the stretch, the Broncos outscored the Bobcats 7-3.
MSU opened the fourth set by taking a 4-1 lead on a Scott kill. Following three consecutive blocks by Klein and Emma Pence, the Bobcats held a 15-6 advantage cruising to the win on a Pence kill.
“Pre-match we talked about not being so rigid,” Jones said. “Obviously, we had a system and structure we wanted to execute but we also wanted to be able play freely, and defensively, led by Libby Christensen, I thought we really did a nice job.”
Scott, an outside hitter from Hawthorne, California, was all-tournament after posting a team-high 15 kills and adding a .267 attack mark and nine digs. Christensen also earned all-tournament honors with a match-high 19 digs.
Radick, from Bozeman High, finished with nine kills, a .353 attack mark and three blocks.
Bobcat setters Hofer and Allie Lynch dished out 26 and 21 assists. Lynch also reached double-digit digs with ten saves.
“We started figuring things out over the course of the weekend,” Jones said. “We focused on our side and our communication with each other. Against Boise State, we started making the easy plays and our trust in each other allowed us to steal some hard points.”
Montana State will host its own tournament next week, beginning with SEC power Arkansas on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats will face Portland on Friday night and Utah State on Saturday afternoon.
