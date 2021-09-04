BOZEMAN – Montana State played its best volleyball of the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a five-set loss to Utah State in the final match of the Bobcat Classic on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (2-4) won the opening set breaking away from 19-18 behind the serving of Hannah Scott who registered two consecutive aces giving the Bobcats a four-point cushion. MSU won the frame on a kill by Kira Thomsen.
Utah State (4-2) flipped the table in the second set outhitting Montana State .381 to .111. The Aggies held the momentum in the third game pulling away at 13-all on four straight points. USU maintained its advantage winning the contest on a Tatum Stall kill.
MSU found itself down four, midway through the fourth set, before going on a 9-2 run taking a 22-19 lead sparked by two kills by Emma Pence. Jordan Radick, a Bozeman High grad, closed out the game on a kill and solo block to force a fifth set.
Utah State jumped out to an 8-3 in the final set on a Kennedi Boyd kill, and MSU would get no closer than three points.
“We’re playing good volleyball, but we’re breaking down under pressure,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We’ll be addressing that in practice this week. We need to find some toughness and stay focused under pressure.”
Thomsen and Scott paced the Bobcats offensively with 15 and 14 kills. Radick added 10 kills and a match-high seven blocks.
Defensively, MSU was led by Libby Christensen with 12 digs.
“We’re putting up good numbers, put have come up on the wrong side of three five-set matches,” Jones said. “We’re learning and growing. We deliberately scheduled a tough non-conference to prepare us for the Big Sky Conference season, and it’s doing exactly that and giving us what we need.”
Arkansas captured the Bobcat Classic title with a 3-0 mark. The Razorbacks Taylor Head was named most valuable player and MSU’s Pence was named all-tournament team.
The Bobcats will play at the North Texas Invitational next weekend in Denton.
