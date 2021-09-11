DENTON, Texas – Behind its most efficient offensive effort at the North Texas Challenge, the Montana State volleyball team posted a .300 attack mark en route to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 win over Jackson State on Saturday morning.
Montana State (4-5) sided-out at 74.1% while limiting Jackson State (0-6) to 52.7%.
“Our passing was on point,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “That allowed our setters to make good choices, and they did an outstanding job getting the ball where it needed to go.
“On defense, we took care of first contact and were able to stay in system, throughout. It was another great team effort and proves what we’re capable of.”
The Bobcats outhit the Tigers .300 to .162 while also holding advantages in kills (41-35), aces (6-2) and blocks (7-2).
Offensively, MSU was led by Kira Thomsen and freshman Courtney Weatherby, as the duo recorded nine and eight kills. Outside hitters Emma West and Jourdain Klein each added six kills. Setters Delaney Shearan and Audrey Hofer dished out 18 and 15 assists.
For the second consecutive match, freshman Maci Abshier led the Bobcats with 13 digs. The Belleview, Florida, product also added five assists. At the net, MSU was paced by Jordan Radick with four blocks, while Klein and Kaycee O’Dell added three, apiece.
Montana State plays at No. 9 Washington at 11 a.m. Thursday in Seattle.
