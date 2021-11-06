BOZEMAN – Ennis product Jourdain Klein posted a career-high 16 kills to lift Montana State to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 Big Sky Conference volleyball victory Saturday over Eastern Washington on Senior Day in Shroyer Gym.

Despite out-hitting Eastern Washington (10-12, 6-8) in the first set, the Eagles won the serve-pass game posting four aces and using two Montana State (13-12, 9-5) service errors to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.

“I think the emotion of Senior Day got to us early,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “Once we were able to flip the serve-pass game we got a hold of the match.”

The second set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. Leading 18-17, three consecutive kills by Klein and an Allie Lynch ace gave the Bobcats a five-point cushion. MSU closed out the set on a kill by Kira Thomsen.

MSU outhit EWU .315 to .103 in the final two sets and used a strong service game to keep Eastern Washington out of system. Klein notched eight kills and Hannah Scott seven, in the last two frames.

“Offensively, we had a very nice week,” Jones said. “Today, we had a lot of balance and ran an efficient attack.”

In the two matches against Idaho and Eastern Washington, MSU hit .304 and averaged 15.7 kills per set.

Also reaching double-figure kills against the Eagles were Thomsen 12 and Scott 11. Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished 28 and 27 assists.

Defensively, MSU was led by Courtney Weatherby with a career-high 16 digs. Thomsen added 13 and Hofer 11.

Montana State closes out the regular season next week at Portland State and Sacramento State.

