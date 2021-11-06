BOZEMAN – Ennis product Jourdain Klein posted a career-high 16 kills to lift Montana State to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 Big Sky Conference volleyball victory Saturday over Eastern Washington on Senior Day in Shroyer Gym.
Despite out-hitting Eastern Washington (10-12, 6-8) in the first set, the Eagles won the serve-pass game posting four aces and using two Montana State (13-12, 9-5) service errors to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
“I think the emotion of Senior Day got to us early,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “Once we were able to flip the serve-pass game we got a hold of the match.”
The second set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. Leading 18-17, three consecutive kills by Klein and an Allie Lynch ace gave the Bobcats a five-point cushion. MSU closed out the set on a kill by Kira Thomsen.
MSU outhit EWU .315 to .103 in the final two sets and used a strong service game to keep Eastern Washington out of system. Klein notched eight kills and Hannah Scott seven, in the last two frames.
“Offensively, we had a very nice week,” Jones said. “Today, we had a lot of balance and ran an efficient attack.”
In the two matches against Idaho and Eastern Washington, MSU hit .304 and averaged 15.7 kills per set.
Also reaching double-figure kills against the Eagles were Thomsen 12 and Scott 11. Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished 28 and 27 assists.
Defensively, MSU was led by Courtney Weatherby with a career-high 16 digs. Thomsen added 13 and Hofer 11.
Montana State closes out the regular season next week at Portland State and Sacramento State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.