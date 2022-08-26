BOZEMAN — Despite a career-high 14 kills from junior middle blocker Emma Pence, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t fend off San Francisco as the Dons rallied for a 19-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9 victory Friday morning at the Bobcat Classic at Shroyer Gym.
In their second match of the day at the tournament, the Bobcats lost to Grand Canyon 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11.
The morning match was the season opener for MSU and USF.
“I thought we played really well in the first two sets, particularly with our serving,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “We lost control from service line and let our foot off the gas in the last three sets. San Francisco is a very mature team and when they’re in system, they are a tough team to stop.”
MSU outhit USF .356 to .103 in the opening two sets, before the Dons turned the table .270 to .128 in the final three frames.
Pence, whose previous career-best was 12 kills at Idaho during 2021 spring play, posted a team-high .385 attack mark, while adding a match-high six blocks. Courtney Weatherby was also in double-figure kills with 11.
Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by freshman Lauren Lindseth with 16 digs, while Weatherby chipped in 10.
Sophomore setter Audrey Hofer dished out 38 assists and added a match-high five aces in the loss.
After getting down 2-1 to Grand Canyon, MSU evened the match going extra points in the fourth frame before falling to the Lopes in the deciding fifth set.
MSU (0-2) outhit Grand Canyon (2-0) .440 to .212 in the opening set as the Bobcats committed just three hitting errors. The second frame featured nine ties and five lead changes as the Lopes pulled away at 20-all with five consecutive points.
GCU maintained its momentum in the third game as the Bobcats hit a paltry -.107 from the field. The Bobcats picked-up its offensive prowess in the fourth frame hitting .219. The fourth set saw eleven ties, but just two lead changes. With the score knotted at 24-all a GCU service error followed by a hitting miscue forced a fifth set.
Trailing 8-7 following a Courtney Weatherby kill midway through the final stanza, the Lopes outscored MSU 5-2 to give it the room it needed to secure the match.
Weatherby, a sophomore outside hitter from Kuna, Idaho, led the Bobcats with a career-high 13 kills while registering a .360 hitting percentage. She also paced MSU with 17 digs for her second double-double of the day.
Also in double-digit kills were Avery Turnage (11) and Jordan Radick (10). Audrey Hofer dished out 42 assists to go along with seven digs and five blocks.
Defensively, Lauren Lindseth also hit double-figure digs with 14 saves. Radick and Emma Pence paced the Cats at the net with eight and five blocks, respectively.
GCU’s Megan Taflinger led all hitters with 24 kills.
Montana State closes out the Bobcat Classic on Saturday against St. Thomas at 1 p.m. in Shroyer Gym. Grand Canyon will face San Francisco for the Bobcat Classic title at 10 a.m.
