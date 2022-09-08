GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
With the opening set tied five times in the closing moments, Montana State (2-5) received a block by Emma Pence and Audrey Hofer followed by a Pence kill to escape with a 26-24 win.
A Pence kill in the second set gave the Bobcats a commanding 17-9 advantage midway through the stanza. North Dakota (2-5) used an 8-4 run to pull to within three points, but the Cats closed out the match on an Avery Turnage kill.
UND won its only set breaking away from 24-all in the third with two consecutive points.
MSU recaptured its momentum getting out to a 10-4 lead in the fourth set, building the margin to 22-14, before taking the match on a Courtney Weatherby kill.
“It was a good start to the weekend,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “I thought our served knocked them out of system and our back row defense was solid.”
Joining Klein in double figure kills were Weatherby (11) and Turnage (10). MSU outhit the Fighting Hawks .217 to .188 and held advantages in kills (56-50), aces (8-7) and digs (74-71).
Defensively, Maci Abshier and Weatherby also posted double-digit digs with 14 and 12, respectively.
Jordan Radick, the 2021 Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year, returned to the Bobcat rotation after missing four matches with an injury. She recorded eight kills and a .294 attack mark.
“It was nice to see Jourdain have a very efficient match,” Jones added. “Lauren (Lindseth) anchored the back row and Jordan Radick really had a spring in her step and gave us some timely kills.”
The Bobcats close out play at the UND Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. Mountain time against Fordham.
MSU also picked up a match against North Dakota State that will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. The schools scheduled the nonconference contest after a team dropped out of NDSU's tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.