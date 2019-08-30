FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Montana State volleyball team opened its 2019 season by sweeping Arkansas Little Rock 25-11, 25-11, 25-21 in the University of Arkansas Classic on Friday morning.

The Bobcats posted five aces in the opening set.

“Serving is where it started for us,” third-year MSU coach Daniel Jones. “We were able to keep them under a lot of pressure. And, that’s the cornerstone of our defense and our transition offense.”

The Bobcats kept the momentum in the second set building a 21-7 advantage. MSU closed out the set with on service ace via Libby Christensen.

“I think our preseason energy and focus is the highest I’ve experienced in my career at Montana State,” Jones said. “And, that was expressed by the team in the first two sets.”

Freshman Kira Thomsen paced MSU with a match-high 10 kills. 

MSU faces Northwestern State at 4 p.m. (MT) Friday.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments