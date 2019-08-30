FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Montana State volleyball team opened its 2019 season by sweeping Arkansas Little Rock 25-11, 25-11, 25-21 in the University of Arkansas Classic on Friday morning.
The Bobcats posted five aces in the opening set.
“Serving is where it started for us,” third-year MSU coach Daniel Jones. “We were able to keep them under a lot of pressure. And, that’s the cornerstone of our defense and our transition offense.”
The Bobcats kept the momentum in the second set building a 21-7 advantage. MSU closed out the set with on service ace via Libby Christensen.
“I think our preseason energy and focus is the highest I’ve experienced in my career at Montana State,” Jones said. “And, that was expressed by the team in the first two sets.”
Freshman Kira Thomsen paced MSU with a match-high 10 kills.
MSU faces Northwestern State at 4 p.m. (MT) Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.