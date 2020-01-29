BOZEMAN — Carly Thomas has been named an assistant volleyball coach at Montana State, Bobcats head coach Daniel Jones announced Wednesday.
Thomas, who was a 2013 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention honoree at Missouri State as a setter, coached for her alma mater last fall. She also served as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri during the 2018 season.
“After an extensive nationwide search, I am thrilled to announce Carly Thomas as the newest member of the Montana State volleyball staff,” Jones said in an MSU press release. ““It’s been a long time coming, and I believe the wait has paid off.
“I want to thank (assistant coach) Cole (Aiazzi) for the incredible job he has done filling the void as we navigated last season with just the two of us,” Jones continued. “We are both excited to have the additional hands and eyes in the gym to help propel Bobcat volleyball through the next stage of our growth.”
Thomas entered the college coaching ranks with Missouri State's beach volleyball program for its inaugural spring 2018 season.
“Carly comes from a very high level and competitive program in Missouri State,” Jones said. “She has grown up in the gym and it shows in her knowledge of game. She stood out in each step of the process. Her ability to articulate and communicate with both the staff and athletes was what truly helped her stand out among a group of impressive candidates.”
As a player, Thomas was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection. She was an AVCA all-region pick in 2012 and 2013 and was an NCAA national player of the week in 2012.
Thomas garnered six MVC player of the week accolades during her tenure with the Bears and left the program second all-time with 4,708 assists.
Thomas also has USA Volleyball experience training with the USA Junior National Team from 2008-10, where she earned a "best setter" award in 2008.
“Daniel and Cole are building something special that I really want to be a part of, and I’m excited to be here,” Thomas said in the MSU release. “I think I have a good eye for the offensive side of the game. I competed at a high level as a setter myself, so being able to train setters is my passion. I look forward to building connections with the girls and to help them not only in their volleyball careers, but to also be a resource to help them when they’re done playing.”
After her playing career, Thomas spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Ozark High School under former Missouri State player Adeana Brewer, earning large class assistant coach of the year honors from the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association in 2016.
She also spent time on the sidelines coaching club and Community Olympic Development Program teams.
Originally from Swansea, Illinois, Thomas graduated from Missouri State in May 2015 with a degree in sport and park administration.
