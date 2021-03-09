MOSCOW, Idaho – Montana State rallied from a 2-1 deficit to down Idaho 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 on Monday night for the Bobcats' ninth consecutive victory.
It's MSU's longest win streak since the 2001 team opened the season with 12 straight. With the sweep of Idaho, the Bobcats moved into sole possession of second place in the Big Sky Conference behind Weber State.
“Playing five-set matches is great experience and great preparation for championship season,” MSUcoach Daniel Jones said. “Our confidence continues to build, and we have the knowledge and ability to finish off matches. In years past, we’ve come up two-three points short, now we’re coming out ahead by two-three points.”
Montana State (10-2, 10-2) rallied from 10-7 and 12-10 deficits late in the final set behind two kills from Jourdain Klein, a block via Emma Pence and Hannah Scott, and a service ace by Kira Thomsen. Idaho (5-7, 4-6) fought off one set point before Scott ended the match on a kill that found its way through the Vandal block.
“It was another great much with a good, young Idaho team,” Jones said. “I was surprised it was an offensive match considering a strength of both teams is blocking. I also think it became a serve-serve receive game. When Idaho was in system, and were able to run their middles, they were pretty unstoppable. We made some adjustments in sets four and five that gave us some good match-ups and we took advantage.”
Like Sunday night, the two teams were evenly matched as both squads navigated 25 ties and seven lead changes.
In set three, the Vandals broke away at 22-all with three straight points, taking a 2-1 match lead after an MSU hitting miscue. The Bobcats returned the favor in set four, pulling away at 21-all behind a Thomsen and Avery Turnage block and a Klein kill. An Idaho service error on set point forced the fifth and deciding game.
Thomsen led all players with a match-high 17 kills while hitting .261 and adding five aces, eight digs and two blocks. Also in double-figure kills were Scott 15, Pence 12 and Klein 12. Scott notched a double-double adding 13 digs.
MSU setters Delaney Shearan and Allie Lynch recorded 30 and 22 assists.
Montana State will host Southern Utah next Sunday and Monday in Shroyer Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.